Diablo 4’s early access should be available now to players that pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, but with the servers opening up and the players flooding in, the first round of bugs and balance issues are also being addressed. Blizzard Entertainment has deployed one of the first hotfix patches for Diablo 4. Notably, Rogue and Sorcerer class specializations have seen some adjustments in Diablo 4 Update 1.02, but we’ve got the full patch notes right here.

Diablo 4 Update 1.02 patch notes

Diablo 4 has launched in early access and with it comes a hotfix to balance out early issues.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment rolled out Diablo 4 Update 1.02 and its accompanying patch notes on June 2, 2023. The patch is server-side, so players should not have to download an update to be able to play 1.02. Unfortunately, this hotfix also does not address a recent issue on PlayStation consoles where players have been unable to log in due to “license issues.” Blizzard is currently working on a fix for that one. In the meantime, check out the nerfs to the Sorcerer’s Flame Shield Enchantment and the Rogue’s Inner Sight alongside other balances and fixes below:

Sorcerer

Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment

When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.

Rogue

Class Specialization

Inner Sight

After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

That covers the Diablo 4 Update 1.02 patch notes. Stay tuned for more of our Diablo 4 coverage as the game runs its early access course before launch on June 6, 2023.