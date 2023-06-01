Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Fleet Expansion brings new ships & features for free

New Iris and Pandora ships, a relaxed mode, and an autosave feature came to Ghost Signal's free update for all owners of the game today.
Image via Fast Travel Games
1

Fast Travel Games has been surprising and delighting players with its VR takes on Paradox Interactive IPs over the last few years, one of which was Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game. That game is available now to players, and as of today, there’s a free update in the form of the Fleet Expansion, bringing new ships and features to the game at no cost to existing owners.

Fast Travel Games announced the Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Fleet Expansion as part of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1, 2023. The update launches today for all existing owners of the game at no charge. You can access it once you download the update. The Fleet Expansion brings a number of cool new features to Ghost Signal. The Pandora and Iris ships join your available selection of ships you can take on the journey with throughout the game. Each ship also has new skill trees and abilities that are new to the game.

In addition to the new ships, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game gets a number of quality-of-life updates. An auto-save feature has been added to help players keep track of their journey’s progress whether they save or not. You won’t lose a run just because you forgot to manually save before you quit. In addition, a Relaxed Mode will give the journey a much more chill vibe, reducing enemy bullets and attacks, increasing player ammunition, and shops will be more kind to you. All-in-all it’s a way to enjoy the game without too much challenge.

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game was a fun ride that scored a decent review from us here at Shacknews. With the Fleet Expansion joining the game today, it looks like there’s still plenty of good reason to jump into Ghost Signal.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

