Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Fleet Expansion brings new ships & features for free New Iris and Pandora ships, a relaxed mode, and an autosave feature came to Ghost Signal's free update for all owners of the game today.

Fast Travel Games has been surprising and delighting players with its VR takes on Paradox Interactive IPs over the last few years, one of which was Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game. That game is available now to players, and as of today, there’s a free update in the form of the Fleet Expansion, bringing new ships and features to the game at no cost to existing owners.

Fast Travel Games announced the Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Fleet Expansion as part of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1, 2023. The update launches today for all existing owners of the game at no charge. You can access it once you download the update. The Fleet Expansion brings a number of cool new features to Ghost Signal. The Pandora and Iris ships join your available selection of ships you can take on the journey with throughout the game. Each ship also has new skill trees and abilities that are new to the game.

In addition to the new ships, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game gets a number of quality-of-life updates. An auto-save feature has been added to help players keep track of their journey’s progress whether they save or not. You won’t lose a run just because you forgot to manually save before you quit. In addition, a Relaxed Mode will give the journey a much more chill vibe, reducing enemy bullets and attacks, increasing player ammunition, and shops will be more kind to you. All-in-all it’s a way to enjoy the game without too much challenge.

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game was a fun ride that scored a decent review from us here at Shacknews. With the Fleet Expansion joining the game today, it looks like there’s still plenty of good reason to jump into Ghost Signal.