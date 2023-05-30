ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 329 It's Super Mario Advance on the Stevetendo show but it's a Luigi only run!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into Super Mario games with one that was recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. For those who don’t know, Super Mario Advance was part of the Game Boy Advance launch when the system came to North America in June of 2011. I remember getting Super Mario Advance as well as Tony Hawk Pro Skater when the system came out. It was so cool at the time to have a portable Super Nintendo to take anywhere you wanted.

That being said, it feels like the perfect time to attempt a Super Mario Advance, or Super Mario Brothers 2 run on the Stevetendo show. The last time I played Super Mario Brothers 2 on the show, I only used Princess Peach. Luigi is going to be the star of the playthrough this time around. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for a full playthrough of Super Mario Advance!

You never know when you'll have to chuck a turnip in Super Mario Advance!

