ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 328 It's time for more Live A Live on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re finally getting back into our Live A Live playthrough. It feels like it has been such a long time since I started this playthrough on the show but a new Legend of Zelda game will make you lose track of time. For those of you who might be unaware, Live A Live has quite a few different chapters of gameplay and different characters in those chapters.

During the last Live A Live episode, we decided to take on the Wild West chapter. I loved everything about the story except the final boss. This was one of the toughest bosses I’ve played in a game and it was the first chapter. Hopefully the next chapter we play won’t be so difficult. I think the next chapter will be the Near Future Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the show to find out what chapter in Live A Live we play next!

Let us travel into the future, the Near Future!

©Square Enix

Stop me if you've heard this one before but it's another baseball night for the Stevetendo household. The Mets didn't start their series in Chicago like they wanted but today is a new day. We'll be checking the score during the livestream and will most certainly peek in on some playoff hockey too.

I still want you guys to think of games that you'd like to see on the Stevetendo show. If it's a classic game and on the Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a pretty good chance of getting on the show!