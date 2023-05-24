Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Foamstars is a sudsy Splatoon-like from Square Enix coming to PS4 & PS5

Square Enix showed off Foamstars on the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation and it's looking like Splatoon with far more soap.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
1

Splatoon has been one of the only games of its kind in the shooter space for quite a long time, and confined to Nintendo Switch at that, but Square Enix might be bringing some interesting competition in the form of Foamstars. This four-on-four team shooter challenges players to take up soap-shooting weapons and lather up the battlefield in bubbles, and it’s coming to PS4 and PS5.

Foamstars was announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The game is slated to come to PS4 and PS5 sometime in the near future and features a 4-on-4 competition in which players use soap-based weapons to blast each other and cover the battlefield in their color of suds. Check out the trailer below.

This story is still developing…

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola