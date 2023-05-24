Foamstars is a sudsy Splatoon-like from Square Enix coming to PS4 & PS5 Square Enix showed off Foamstars on the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation and it's looking like Splatoon with far more soap.

Splatoon has been one of the only games of its kind in the shooter space for quite a long time, and confined to Nintendo Switch at that, but Square Enix might be bringing some interesting competition in the form of Foamstars. This four-on-four team shooter challenges players to take up soap-shooting weapons and lather up the battlefield in bubbles, and it’s coming to PS4 and PS5.

Foamstars was announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 presentation on May 24, 2023. The game is slated to come to PS4 and PS5 sometime in the near future and features a 4-on-4 competition in which players use soap-based weapons to blast each other and cover the battlefield in their color of suds. Check out the trailer below.

This story is still developing…