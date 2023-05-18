Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 99 We're reacting to the new Five Nights at Freddy's movie trailer on today's PGTC!

Happy Thursday, everyone! It's time for another episode of our film and television discussion show. As Pop! Goes the Culture! nears its hundredth episode, Donovan and Greg have some fun topics to discuss. Come hang!

Episode 99 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

On this week's episode, Greg Burke will be stuffed into a mechanical death suit as we react to the first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. As SAG-AFTRA prepares for its own negotiations with the AMPTP, more strikes could be on the way.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!