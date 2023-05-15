ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 323 Enjoy even more Zelda on Stevetendo with Tears of the Kingdom!

This week on the Stevetendo show is a continuation of last week’s Legend of Zelda week. For the next three episodes of the Stevetendo show, we’ll be playing the newest Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom. The game came out last week and the Internet is full of people showing off their interesting ways to solve puzzles as well as their genuine excitement for the game.

I tried to make a jet-propelled mine cart to solve a puzzle but it didn’t work. Tonight, we’ll be making our way to the Hebra region to check out something for Purah. We’ll also be looking for anything interesting, like shrines or monsters to fight. The Forgotten Temple is also in Hebra so we’ll try and make our way over there as well. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for another Legend of Zelda week!

You never know when a rock glued to a stick will come in handy!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The program should be back to its regular lineup with the likes of Mario 64, Metroid Fusion, and Live A Live next week. In the meantime, enjoy the newest Legend of Zelda game with your favorite Stevetendo show host!

If you need any help in your Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom adventure, Shacknews has you covered. From guides to video recaps, Shacknews has it all. If there are other games that you think deserve a week dedicated to their franchise, let me know and it will be put into consideration. The Stevetendo show is always looking for new ideas for game episodes. The Mets are playing this afternoon and there isn’t a score to check during the livestream; it’s all Legend of Zelda tonight!

