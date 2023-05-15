ShackStream: Super Dungeon Maker puts our dastardly minds to work on Indie-licious If today's AAA adventure games have pining for the old days of classic Zelda-style dungeons, why not craft your own in Super Dungeon Maker?

Another week brings us another episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, looking at the newest and most interesting indie games out there now. This week we’ve got a delightful one for you, especially in modern games have you wanting to go back to the dungeons and labyrinths of classic games. We’re crafting fun and devious dungeons in Super Dungeon Maker on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

Super Dungeon Maker comes to us from the developers at Firechick and rokaplay, with Firechick also publishing the game. The game came out on Nintendo Switch previously, but only just came to PC via Steam on May 3, 2023. In this game, players are given a creative suite of tools and a multitude of easy-access ways to use them in the creation of thrilling and fun dungeon level designs. You can make rooms full of monster gauntlets, secret paths, hidden treasure, and all sorts of further fun as you craft and play creative labyrinths or share them with your friends.

Join us as we play Super Dungeon Maker on today’s episode of Indie-licious at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the show below.

Super Dungeon Maker isn’t the only thing we have on the agenda for Indie-licious today. Stay tuned to the end of the show for a special announcement regarding our E7 indie game plans. We’ll have more to share live and after the show!