Weekend Discussion - May 14, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Beating 343 Guilty Spark in 4 minutes

Speedrunning Halo: Combat Evolved might be one of my favorite things to do. So many great tricks. I also love hearing how other speedrunners improved their times.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's a bit of a long one today but what better way to unwind on your weekend than with some puzzle solving? Perhaps you should pop this on while playing Tears of the Kingdom!

Bert Kreischer is back on Hot Ones

I love how Bert and Sean have gotten so close since he first appeared on the show way back when.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Check out our new Shackpets ad

This one is showing off a free sticker pack! Guess the theme!

In X-Files, Mulder knows about all the mysteries

Scully is just fighting to keep up.

King of the Hill screens

Bobby needs to understand the value of money.

I need a reference point

Just how fast are these athletes?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Rad lying on his back, twisting with a toy just in reach

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola