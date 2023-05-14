Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Beating 343 Guilty Spark in 4 minutes
Speedrunning Halo: Combat Evolved might be one of my favorite things to do. So many great tricks. I also love hearing how other speedrunners improved their times.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's a bit of a long one today but what better way to unwind on your weekend than with some puzzle solving? Perhaps you should pop this on while playing Tears of the Kingdom!
Bert Kreischer is back on Hot Ones
I love how Bert and Sean have gotten so close since he first appeared on the show way back when.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Check out our new Shackpets ad
Download the Shackpets Hero of Time Pack for FREE today! #TOTK #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/cR2jMwDTQd— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 11, 2023
This one is showing off a free sticker pack! Guess the theme!
In X-Files, Mulder knows about all the mysteries
scully: victim died of multiple stab wounds— 𝔭𝔭 (@athleisure_monk) June 3, 2016
mulder: *throws her a file* ever heard of the knife alien
Scully is just fighting to keep up.
King of the Hill screens
May 10, 2023
Bobby needs to understand the value of money.
I need a reference point
May 9, 2023
Just how fast are these athletes?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Red Flag - Billy Talent
- Stand Up - Pennywise
- All the Rage - Funeral For a Friend
- F.I.G.H.T. - Unwritten Law
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was only a few years old!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - May 14, 2023