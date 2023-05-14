Weekend Discussion - May 14, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Beating 343 Guilty Spark in 4 minutes

Speedrunning Halo: Combat Evolved might be one of my favorite things to do. So many great tricks. I also love hearing how other speedrunners improved their times.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's a bit of a long one today but what better way to unwind on your weekend than with some puzzle solving? Perhaps you should pop this on while playing Tears of the Kingdom!

Bert Kreischer is back on Hot Ones

I love how Bert and Sean have gotten so close since he first appeared on the show way back when.

In X-Files, Mulder knows about all the mysteries

scully: victim died of multiple stab wounds

mulder: *throws her a file* ever heard of the knife alien — 𝔭𝔭 (@athleisure_monk) June 3, 2016

Scully is just fighting to keep up.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/bEO53SOWWD — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) May 10, 2023

Bobby needs to understand the value of money.

I need a reference point

Just how fast are these athletes?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

