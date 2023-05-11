Guilty Gear Strive online lobby fixes coming in late May Arc System Works has announced a patch coming later this month that should put a stop to the issues plaguing Guilty Gear Strive's online lobbies.

If you’ve been playing Guilty Gear Strive, then you likely know that the online lobby system in both Ranked and Player Matches is a mess and has been for an unfortunately long time. Arc System Works seems to be closing in on a fix for the matter, though. The developer announced that a major patch addressing online issues is almost ready and is scheduled to roll out later this May.

Arc System Works announced the details of the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive patch via the Guilty Gear Twitter on May 11, 2023. The developer began with an apology, asking for patience as it works on finalizing the patch, but claimed it will address many of the online issues affecting Strive at the moment.

“We sincerely apologize for the long wait for a solution to the network issues occurring since March,” wrote Guilty Gear Strive producer Ken Miyauchi. “At this time, I would like to share the schedule for release of a patch addressing these issues.”

The patch is expected to launch in Guilty Gear Strive across all available platforms on May 25, 2023.

Source: Arc System Works

The following issues should be addressed in the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive patch:

Fix for an issue preventing players from entering online lobbies and Player Match rooms

Fix for an issue preventing players from initiating matches from Duel Stations

Fix for an issue involving abnormal ping numbers during online matches

Fix for an issue involving the game sometimes crashing when attempting to enter a Player Match room.

The announcement goes on to say that testing on the update is what has taken Arc System Works the longest to address the issues in Guilty Gear Strive, but the online issues will not affect the company’s schedule for the release of DLC content.

We’re still waiting on one more character following the release of Bedman? and should hear more about the final character of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 soon, but a fix for online in the game is something everyone can enjoy. As content and fixes roll out, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.