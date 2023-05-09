FRAY is a multimedia story about two brothers told through hip-hop dance We sat down with producers from CandyBomber Productions to talk about FRAY as a hip-hop dance show and how the project became transmedia through video games.

Creating a media project that transcends one platform, can be experienced multiple ways, and remains cohesive is no easy task, but CandyBomber Productions is doing it with FRAY: A transmedia hip-hop dance show that extends past the show to both a mobile app and a PC game. We recently got to talk with the folks at CandyBomber about how this project came together, why they explored games in addition to the show, and more.

FRAY is the story of two brothers who grew up in poverty, but had a combined love of games, hip-hop music, and dance. As they get older, distractions and complications from the world around them pull them apart as they try to chase their competing passions and navigate perilous real-world influences. However, throughout the journey, they also find adventures inside the world of video games in a live show that features hip-hop music, dancing, and gaming elements that shape their journey.

According to CandyBomber, building a gaming element and turning FRAY into a transmedia project was important because it fit into the story. With gaming serving as a core part of the narrative of the two brothers, CandyBomber is building a mobile app and PC game meant to extend and enhance the overall experience of FRAY. The live shows have already begun, with another coming to the Wilton’s Music Hall in London from July 24 to July 26. The mobile app is also available on iOS and Android, but the PC game will come later this year.

