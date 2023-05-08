Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Infinite Guitars riffs on RPGs with Indie-licious

Mixing elements of music games and RPGs, Infinite Guitars puts rhythm to role-playing on today's episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.
TJ Denzer
Mixing music and role-play should be familiar to anyone that has ever played a bard in some tabletop RPG, but what if you want to take musical questing to another level? We’re checking out such a game with Infinite Guitars, bringing elements of rhythm games and RPGs together into one action and riff-heavy adventure. We’re going live with it as our game for today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!

Infinite Guitars comes to us from the developers at Nikko Nikko, as well as the publishers at Humble Games. It came out on March 30, 2023 and is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Taking place in a science-fiction fantasy world, players will take up the role of several guitar shredding heroes as they use the power of music to fight massive mechs, machines, and more in rhythm-based musical combat. Each character utilizes a different style of musical combat, specializing in attack, defense, and further attributes to gain an edge on your opponents.

Join us as we play Infinite Guitars today on the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live at 1:35 p.m. PT / 4:35 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement help to make each of these livestreams well worthwhile. If you’d like to support us further and help keep ShackStreams going, then consider following or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us keep the lights on and the streams flowing. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it up to your Twitch account and get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month through Prime Gaming. We feel Shacknews would make a fantastic place to keep a free subscription.

Our guitars are tuned, our picks are primed, and the volume is cranked to 11. Join us as we go live with Infintie Guitars shortly and put on a show for today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

