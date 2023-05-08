ShackStream: Infinite Guitars riffs on RPGs with Indie-licious Mixing elements of music games and RPGs, Infinite Guitars puts rhythm to role-playing on today's episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Mixing music and role-play should be familiar to anyone that has ever played a bard in some tabletop RPG, but what if you want to take musical questing to another level? We’re checking out such a game with Infinite Guitars, bringing elements of rhythm games and RPGs together into one action and riff-heavy adventure. We’re going live with it as our game for today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!

Infinite Guitars comes to us from the developers at Nikko Nikko, as well as the publishers at Humble Games. It came out on March 30, 2023 and is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Taking place in a science-fiction fantasy world, players will take up the role of several guitar shredding heroes as they use the power of music to fight massive mechs, machines, and more in rhythm-based musical combat. Each character utilizes a different style of musical combat, specializing in attack, defense, and further attributes to gain an edge on your opponents.

Join us as we play Infinite Guitars today on the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live at 1:35 p.m. PT / 4:35 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

Our guitars are tuned, our picks are primed, and the volume is cranked to 11. Join us as we go live with Infintie Guitars shortly and put on a show for today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!