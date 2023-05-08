Nintendo Live 2023 event will be hosted alongside PAX West Nintendo had previously teased its all-ages experience coming to Seattle this year, but now we know it will appear on the convention floor with PAX West 2023.

It looks like the previously announced Nintendo Live event will have a home with PAX West in Seattle this September. Nintendo and Penny Arcade have announced that the Seattle gaming convention will take place right alongside Nintendo Live 2023, allowing visitors to take part in gameplay of new Nintendo games, photo ops, live stage performances, tournaments, and more. It’ll all be on the floor of the Seattle Convention Center alongside other PAX West festivities and exhibits.

Nintendo and ReedPop announced the collaboration of PAX West 2023 and Nintendo Live 2023 via a press release on May 8, 2023. According to the announcement, PAX West 2023 and Nintendo Live 2023 will take place simultaneously in the Seattle Convention Center from September 1 to September 4. PAX West is actually expanding from the original Arch building it was usually hosted in to have new activities and floor space in the Summit building as well.

Source: Nintendo

It’s worth noting that PAX West 2023 and Nintendo Live 2023 are still considered separate events. Getting a pass to PAX West doesn’t get attendees into Nintendo Live, which has its own tickets. However, ReedPop also announced that there will be a promotion where those who purchase a PAX West pass will be able to enter for a chance to win a free ticket to Nintendo Live 2023:

PAX West badge holders with a Nintendo Account who also want to attend Nintendo Live 2023 will have a chance to register for a free ticket to Nintendo Live through a separate promotion on the official PAX West website. The promotion for Nintendo Live will be offered during the PAX West badge checkout process from when badges go on sale on Wednesday, May 31, until Friday, July 7 at 11:59 PM PT. (One ticket per person maximum, regardless of entry method). Please note that a PAX West badge alone does not guarantee entry.

Nintendo Live 2023 was announced back in early April and promises to be a very interesting event, set well after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out and in a time where we have no idea what Nintendo has up its sleeves for new games. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available later this year.