Marvel's Midnight Suns' Switch port canceled

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launched late last year, offering a strategic spin on the Marvel universe. Developed by Firaxis, the team behind the XCOM and Civilization games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns came to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with additional platform releases set to come in 2023. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of Marvel’s Midnight Suns have been given a release date, but the game is no longer coming to the Switch.

In a post to the Midnight Suns website, Firaxis announced that the game will launch for PS4 and Xbox One on May 11, 2023. In this post, the studio also confirms that “a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns is no longer planned.” While no reason is given for the scrapped Switch port, 2K has made it no secret that the game was a financial disappointment, so that’s a likely cause.



This post also shed light on the final DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which will add Storm to the game as a playable character. The DLC will also be released on May 11, and Firaxis has teased a final confrontation for players that complete all of the DLC missions.

With Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Switch port no longer in the works, the Steam Deck will be the only way to take the Marvel strategy game on the go. As for what’s happening at Firaxis, longtime director Jake Solomon exited the studio after finishing work on Midnight Suns. The studio has also confirmed that it’s currently working on the next Civilization game. This month's DLC likely marks the end of the road for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but count on Shacknews for any potential updates down the line.