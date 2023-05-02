How Tilt Five uses AR to innovate tabletop gaming Tilt Five is exploring a new frontier in tabletop gaming. We spoke with CEO Jeri Ellsworth to learn more.

Tabletop gaming is a fun activity, but imagine how much wilder it can get when utilizing AR glasses. That's the idea behind Tilt Five, a new AR system that's designed to incorporate AR technology into tabletop gaming. To learn more, we spoke with Tilt Five CEO Jeri Ellsworth.

"Tilt Five is tabletop gaming that uses AR glasses," Ellsworth tells Shacknews. "Highly optimized for tabletop games and video games. It's holograms popping out of the table."

Ellsworth discusses some of the problems that AR has had in catching on with the average consumer. She also notes that Tilt Five has solved many of those issues, including the seemingly simple issue of drawing black colors. This has led to the Tilt Five AR system, which offers players a tabletop setting in which 3D models pop out and come to life. It's a new way to experience tabletop gaming and interact with friends.

The Tilt Five system is innovative, but it certainly isn't coming cheap. An XE kit with a single pair of glasses will cost $359 USD while the three glasses unit will run for $959. Those interested in learning more about this technology can head over to the Tilt Five website. For more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.