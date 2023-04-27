ShackStream: Big Team Building in Minecraft Legends - Episode 51 Minecraft Legends demands that teams coordinated to claim victory. Does the Shack staff have what it takes to win? Come and find out.

The Minecraft franchise has grown considerably since its inception back 2009. The game has expanded into other mediums, there are toys, and games designed around different genres. The latest is Minecraft Legends and the team at Shacknews are going to dive into a few matches today as part of Big Team Building.

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As is usually the case, this livestream will go for roughly two hours as the staff work together to get better at the game and hopefully walk away with a few victories under our belt.

Minecraft Legends is the latest title in the ever-growing Minecraft collection of games. This one is more like an RTS game, with players commanding creatures to mine and build for them, with the goal being to assault the opponent’s base. This is different to Minecraft Dungeon’s RPG focus and classic Minecraft’s open world experience.

