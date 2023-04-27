How Against The Storm injects dark roguelike fantasy into a city builder This is far from the average city builder as the teams at Hooded Horse and Eremite Games look to add in a roguelike formula and sprinkle in dark fantasy.

There are many different city builders out there, but few of them take place in an apocalyptic land. Against the Storm doesn't just challenge players to build a thriving town, but also to do so in the middle of a dangerously dystopian fantasy landscape. To learn more, we spoke with Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender.

"Against the Storm is a roguelike city builder," Bender explains to Shacknews. "If you've ever played a city builder, enjoyed the first couple of hours, and thought 'You know what? This is the most interesting part, planning out my initial city, confronting the initial challenges,' this one lets you do that. You play a city for a couple of hours and then you move on with your roguelike meta progression and you build a new city."

Humans will work alongside beavers, lizards, foxes, and harpies to try and survive the harrowing conditions of this dangerous world. While there's a challenge in trying to make the city flourish in harsh conditions, players will have to watch out for the surrounding forest and the malicious creatures that may attack from within it.

Against the Storm is currently available through Steam Early Access. There's no timetable for when the game's 1.0 release will arrive, but we'll be sure to watch its development.