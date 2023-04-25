Funko Fusion brings the Pop! Figures to a multiplayer mashup Funko is collaborating with the relatively new 10:10 Games to create a multiplayer game utilizing the vast library of Funko Pop! figures.

Funko Pop! figures have been around as a collectible in pop culture for years, spanning all sorts of franchises. Funko itself has also expanded into all sorts of media, such as tabletop games, but it’s about to venture into the world of video games as well. In collaboration with Universal Games and 10:10 Games, Funko has announced Funko Fusion: a new multiplayer game in development that will feature Funko figures from the likes of Back to the Future, The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, and more.

Funko announced the development of Funko Fusion with a debut trailer on April 25, 2023. Funko Fusion is being developed by 10:10 Games, which is a UK-based studio founded in 2022 from former veteran developers and leaders at TT Games, itself known for the LEGO games such as the recent LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Funko Fusion looks like it has the spirit of such a game, putting players in the roles of all sorts of well-known characters as they battle and adventure through various universes. It’s currently set to launch sometime in 2024. No platforms have been specified yet.

In addition to the franchises listed above, some of the other licenses we saw represented in Funko Fusion were Jurassic World, Shaun of the Dead, Child’s Play 2, Battlestar Galactica, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Gameplay looks like it will be a lighthearted action-adventure affair with players switching between all sorts of characters across the collection of franchises and dealing with scenarios across the various franchises’ respective universes.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to," said 10:10 Games Design Director and Co-founder Arthur Parsons. "Harnessing the incredible properties we've been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens.”

With a 2024 release window set for the game, it will be interesting to find out more about Funko Fusion as we get closer. Stay tuned for more details as they become available right here at Shacknews.