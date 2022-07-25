Funko is teaming with new studio 10:10 Games to make a video game 10:10 Games is composed of veteran developers on the LEGO games and will be helping make a video game with the Funko collectible company.

Funko has been kicking around for a long time adjacent to all sorts of pop culture franchises, including that of video games. Its pop vinyl figures have featured characters from many of our favorite games, but it would appear Funko is set to create a game of its own, and its teaming up with new studio 10:10 games to make it happen. The two announced that they will be collaborating on a new video game featuring the Funko license.

Funko and 10:10 Games announced their collaboration on a Funko video game via a video on 10:10 Games’ official Twitter on July 25, 2022. According to the tweet, 10:10 Games is teaming up with Funko to deliver a new “AAA action platformer” video game. The video introduces Freddy Funko (likely what will be a recurring mascot for collaboration between the two) and announces that the team is working “AAA video games.” While the tweet itself says this will be 10:10 Games’ first project, it’s worth noting that the plural on “video games” in the teaser might mean the two groups will work on multiple projects.

10:10 Games and Funko revealed Freddy Funko, who looks to be the mascot for their upcoming video game collaboration.

Source: Funko

10:10 Games should make for an interesting bedfellow with Funko. The new studio is headed up by Traveller’s Tales cofounder Jon Burton, who helped the company launch a long series of LEGO games. Burton’s last contribution to what would become TT Games was on LEGO Worlds in 2017. Likewise, several other veteran devs joined Burton at 10:10, making the studio seem like a solid new fit for games based on collectible toy licenses.

Funko itself has also been dipping its toes into games a lot, as we’ve seen multiple times in our interviews. However, the company has focused on board games up this point.

With a new video game in the works between a new studio and Funko, it will be interesting to see what the two groups come up with. As we await a full reveal, stay tuned for updates on 10:10’s upcoming Funko game, right here at Shacknews.