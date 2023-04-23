Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - April 23, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Halo, but make it extra cursed

I'm definitely going to get this mod and test it out. Experiencing Halo in a new form is great, especially when it's super cursed.

Homemade crumpets

These crumpets look absolutely incredible. I think I might need to give it a go!

Dunkey reviews the Super Mario Bros. Movie

It's safe to say that I think Dunkey liked the movie. Have you had a chance to get out and see it yet?

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's all enjoy watching Simon solve a sudoku puzzle where there are only four given lines and zero digits. How does he even break into this puzzle? Watch it and find out!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Gaslit by an AI

It definitely doesn't know where you are.

Excellent stationery for your desk

The best pen and pencil holder.

Everything is on fire

Twitter is spiralling isn't it?

King of the Hill screens

Such a great prank by Hank here.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Here's one of my favorite pictures of Rad. He's so little and beautiful right here!

Sam's cat Rad when he was a kitten, being held in one hand

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola