Tri-Ger developer on color-matching schmup design & indie game development

Tri-Ger is a very interesting kind of game. Inspired by the likes of Galaga and quite a few other classic arcade games, it’s a color-matching shoot-‘em-up in which players must navigate space levels and destroy geometric insects by changing to their color to do damage to them. We caught up to designer Joseph Hooker to speak about how this game has come together so far, as well as the challenge of being a solo indie developer and getting one’s foot in the door of a publisher.

As mentioned prior, Hooker was inspired by the likes of Galaga, as well Asteroids and Ikaruga, but Tri-Ger has quite a few notable aspects about it. As you fly through levels, enemies will appear in different colors. The best way to fight them is by switching to their color and lighting them up with matching laser fire. Creating a satisfying arcade vibe was key to Hooker, who did tons of play testing to get the movement down, as well as cadence of the enemies and rate of player fire.

When asked what it has been like to be a developer in the indie scene, Hooker shared that the biggest challenge is getting one’s foot in the door. He found it especially challenging because he had just gotten out of college when he started work on Tri-Ger. However, after being introduced to key people from The Mix and Bitsummit, Hooker has found footing for Tri-Ger and he hopes to share major updates about the game soon.

