Interview with Atomic Picnic dev Camilla Slotfedlt Dig deeper into some of the inspirations behind the world and design of Atomic Picnic.

Atomic Picnic is an upcoming co-op shooter roguelite where you and up to four friends are able to band together to defeat hordes of attacking monsters all set within a colorful anime-style wasteland. Eager to learn more about the game, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently met up with Camilla Slotfedlt, one of the developers working on Atomic Picnic, to dig deeper into things like gameplay and design inspirations.

Opening the interview, Greg asks Camilla to elaborate a bit more on what Atomic Picnic is all about. To this, Camilla explains:

It’s a co-op shooter roguelite with anime-inspired graphics. The game mode is based on Vampire Survivors, you have to survive for 10 minutes in the demo, but more in the later version of the game. You kill lots of monsters, level up, and each time you level up you get an upgrade, and then you make the best village you can, survive until the end, and kill the boss to finish the level.

As a wave-based shooter, one of the key elements in Atomic Picnic are its weapons. Greg asks about the sort of weapons players can wield in Atomic Picnic, and Camilla responds by saying that currently the game has four weapons including an assault rifle, grenade launcher, shotgun, and sniper. However, the big thing about the game is weapon customization which is tied to the upgrades you receive as you level up.

Examples provided are things like life steal or critical chance, or even utilizing things like homing bullets. “You are the bullet hell by the end of the run,” remarks Camilla. Digging into design inspirations, Camilla notes that the team really loves anime and that’s what the game is all about.

We wanted to create a world where the story is in a post-apocalyptic world, but different from a lot of post-apocalyptic stories. It’s super colorful, and kind of like a vibrant and positive view. It’s a world where the characters are trying to make the world a better place, so the colors kind of reflect that.

Other inspirations listed include games like Breath of the Wild and Genshin Impact in terms of environment, with the monsters being based around anime-style monsters and robots “and slime-y creatures that take on different forms.”

To learn more about the colorful world and action-packed gameplay of Atomic Picnic, be sure to check out the full video with developer Camilla Slotfedlt over on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, hit the subscribe button if you haven’t already, and subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for even more in-depth looks at upcoming games like Atomic Picnic.