BPM Boy designer Tony Barnes discusses music and sick beats The man behind BPM Boy talks about its various influences, as well as what it means to be a person of color in game development.

There are many things the staff at Shacknews love in their video games. Among them are cool music and sick beats. We recently came across a game called BPM Boy, which is a physics-based platformer in the vein of classics like Marble Madness and Super Monkey Ball, and given a musical motif. To learn more, we spoke with game designer Tony Barnes.

Barnes speaks about the Marble Madness influence and building the title with player interactions in mind. Barnes also put together over two hours of music through RetroNinja's Dynamic Music & Sound Regulator (DMSR) system and discusses how the music was quick to integrate itself into what he had built into the game mechanically. Players can expect to see everything in the world react to the game's music and its beats, specifically. If the players don't get too lost in the rhythm of the music, BPM Boy also features multiple routes and numerous secrets to explore.

There's no word on when BPM Boy will release, but look for it to come to PC via Steam.