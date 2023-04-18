ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 314 The greatest hockey game ever made, NHL 94, on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping into some good old-fashioned sports on the program. For those of you who watch the Stevetendo show, you know that we check the scores for Devils and Mets games while the livestream is going on. That being said, it’s NHL playoff season and the Devils qualified for the first time in about five years.

That being said, it's the perfect time to play the greatest hockey game ever made, NHL 94, and attempt to go on a playoff run. We’ll make things a little more interesting by trying to sweep all our postseason opponents and win sixteen games in a row. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can become Stanley Cup champs and raise a championship banner!

One of, if not, the greatest hockey game of all time. NHL 94

©Electronic Arts

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. There will be a new playthrough starting Wednesday night so you'll have to swing by the Stevetendo show to see what it is. There will be more Super Mario 64 next week!

Never miss out on the great Shacknews Twitch programming ever again by using Prime Gaming to subscribe. That way, if you have other things on your mind, like playoff hockey, you can still make it to the livestream on time.You should know by now that tonight is game one of the Devils first round playoff matchup with the rival Rangers. We will be checking the score of the game as well as the Mets/Dodgers game as well!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!