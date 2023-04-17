ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 313 Let's gather more power stars in Super Mario 64 on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Super Mario 64 playthrough. For those who aren’t aware, Super Mario 64 was the first jump into the 3D realm of gaming for Super Mario. During the last Mario 64 episode, we defeated Bowser in the Dark World and used the key we got to unlock the basement of Princess Peach’s castle.

There are power stars left to get on the first floor but we need to unlock power ups found later in the game. That being said, we started Big Boo’s Haunt last episode and plan to continue it tonight. There are also plenty of secret power stars to locate as well. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, find out if we can travel deeper into Princess Peach’s castle, find the power stars and defeat Bowser.

Lethal Lava Land! Mario better bring something to cool off with!

