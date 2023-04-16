Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - April 16, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Is Halo 2's Legendary difficulty broken?

It's a question I asked myself when I played it back in 2004 and it's stayed with me ever since. I grew to love the outlandish challenge. There was something hilarious about just how difficult it was compared to Legendary in Halo: Combat Evolved. The Jackal Snipers will haunt my dreams forever.

Jake Gyllenhaal on Hot Ones

Jake is so cool, man. I love his jovial nature. 

Remember Destiny? You know, the first Destiny game?

This person has gone back to check out Destiny on the Xbox 360. What a trip!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Do you recognize the tune?

I wonder if there's a special meaning.

An iconic Australian moment

This bloke is huge.

Adorable bunnies

Look at them playing video games!

Flame Chaser artwork

Love the aesthetic.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

Sam's cat Rad curled up in a perfect circle

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola