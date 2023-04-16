Weekend Discussion - April 16, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Is Halo 2's Legendary difficulty broken?
It's a question I asked myself when I played it back in 2004 and it's stayed with me ever since. I grew to love the outlandish challenge. There was something hilarious about just how difficult it was compared to Legendary in Halo: Combat Evolved. The Jackal Snipers will haunt my dreams forever.
Jake Gyllenhaal on Hot Ones
Jake is so cool, man. I love his jovial nature.
Remember Destiny? You know, the first Destiny game?
This person has gone back to check out Destiny on the Xbox 360. What a trip!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Do you recognize the tune?
Hope it wasn't just me, but the music at the beginning of the newest trailer sounds awfully familiar... do you hear it, too? #TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/v0I6p1WspS— Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) April 13, 2023
I wonder if there's a special meaning.
An iconic Australian moment
Very much enjoyed this video of Adam Sandler and Jen Aniston being shocked by the size of an Australian reporter pic.twitter.com/eJl5Js9F0x— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 13, 2023
This bloke is huge.
Adorable bunnies
☁️🌙video game bunnies🌙☁️ pic.twitter.com/TqiWRSFEUQ— ペパーミント (@pepparmint310) April 12, 2023
Look at them playing video games!
Flame Chaser artwork
Flame Chaser— アート (@SekaiArts) April 13, 2023
By Ilya Popov pic.twitter.com/D6UyPgATSv
Love the aesthetic.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
