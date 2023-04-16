Weekend Discussion - April 16, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Is Halo 2's Legendary difficulty broken?

It's a question I asked myself when I played it back in 2004 and it's stayed with me ever since. I grew to love the outlandish challenge. There was something hilarious about just how difficult it was compared to Legendary in Halo: Combat Evolved. The Jackal Snipers will haunt my dreams forever.

Jake Gyllenhaal on Hot Ones

Jake is so cool, man. I love his jovial nature.

Remember Destiny? You know, the first Destiny game?

This person has gone back to check out Destiny on the Xbox 360. What a trip!

Do you recognize the tune?

Hope it wasn't just me, but the music at the beginning of the newest trailer sounds awfully familiar... do you hear it, too? #TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/v0I6p1WspS — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) April 13, 2023

I wonder if there's a special meaning.

An iconic Australian moment

Very much enjoyed this video of Adam Sandler and Jen Aniston being shocked by the size of an Australian reporter pic.twitter.com/eJl5Js9F0x — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 13, 2023

This bloke is huge.

Adorable bunnies

Look at them playing video games!

Flame Chaser artwork

Flame Chaser



By Ilya Popov pic.twitter.com/D6UyPgATSv — アート (@SekaiArts) April 13, 2023

Love the aesthetic.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

