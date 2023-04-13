Endless Dungeon delayed to October 2023 While it was supposed to release in May 2023, Amplitude Studios has asked fans for patience as it takes a few more months to get Endless Dungeon ready for launch.

Endless Dungeon’s launch is being pushed back a few more months as of this week. Amplitude Studios’ rogue-like sci-fi co-op shooter has been shaping up to look pretty good, but it’s not quite to the standard the team wants it to be. With that in mind, the delay will push Endless Dungeon from its original May release date back to October 2023.

Amplitude Studios’ announced the delay for Endless Dungeon via the Endless Universe Twitter on April 12, 2023. The developers stated that the new release date for Endless Dungeon is October 19, 2023. The extra time will be used to balance and tweak points of the game it has heard critique on in early builds.

During this extra time, we’ll be working on meta-progression, balancing, and in-game economy, as well as loads of general polishing and bug-fixing.

The feedback we’ve gotten over the past OpenDevs has proved to us that we truly have something special on our hands, and we want to make sure that the game reaches its full potential.

Amplitude Studios has taken feedback from recent OpenDev play sessions and will be using the delay on Endless Dungeon to tweak and balance various aspects of the game the community has been vocal about.

Source: Amplitude Studios

Endless Dungeon got a release date for May back in January 2023. The game was shaping up nicely and we certainly had fun with it in preview builds, enjoying the character variety, team compositions, and tower defense married with isometric run-and-gun action. That said, it looks like Amplitude wasn’t fully convinced the game is where it needs to be for the work they need to do on it by the original May release date.

With the new October release date set for Endless Dungeon, stay tuned for more details and updates as they become available. We’ll have them right here at Shacknews as they drop.