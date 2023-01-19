Endless Dungeon gets May 2023 release date Sega and Amplitude Studios finally revealed when its co-op roguelike shooter will be launching this year.

Sega and Amplitude Studios have finally shared a release date for Endless Dungeon. Endless Dungeon has been Amplitude’s latest effort in the Endless series, bringing together top-down co-op shooter, tower defense, and roguelike elements, but up until this point, we didn’t know exactly when it was coming. Now we do. Today, Amplitude Studios shared its latest look at the game, and with it came a release date. Endless Dungeon is coming in May 2023.

Sega and Amplitude Studios shared Endless Dungeon’s release date and a pre-order trailer on January 19, 2023. According to the latest details, Endless Dungeon will be launching on May 18, 2023, coming to Steam and Epic Games Store on PC, as well as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Moreover, pre-ordering the Last Wish Edition on PC will get players access to the “Final Rodeo” OpenDev and closed beta access leading up to the game’s launch. You’ll also get perks like a cosmetic pack of skins for certain characters and an Endless Dungeon digital art book and soundtrack.

Endless Dungeon is Amplitude Studios’ latest entry in the Endless universe, taking place in the sci-fi end of things built up by the Endless Space games. It’s also a sequel to 2014’s Dungeon of the Endless. We had a chance to try out the game in a hands-on preview of Endless Dungeon in 2022 and came away impressed at how Amplitude seemed to improve upon the original.

The game is a top-down isometric co-op shooter in which players tackle ever shifting mazes of space stations and other environment absolutely crawling with enemy aliens and threats. In proper roguelike fashion, if you die, it's back to start, but the further you get, the more rewards you'll gather to take to the next run. It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything substantially new, however.

Every character in Endless Dungeon has different skills and specialties, and utilizing each of them effectively is key to rewarding runs in the game.

Source: Sega

Now, with the release date set, we know exactly when Endless Dungeon is coming and it seems we won’t have to wait long for it with the May release date. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game for further updates and details leading up to its launch.