All Origin traits and available weapons - Destiny 2 Discover all the Origin traits in Destiny 2 and which weapons come with what Origin traits.

Origin traits are a fairly new addition to weapons in Destiny 2. These traits are specific to certain weapons from various foundries, activities, and seasons. Sometimes mods will enhance the capabilities of certain Origin traits, which is why it’s helpful to know what the trait does and which weapons it appears on.

All Origin traits and available weapons

Introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, Origin traits are a set of perks that are guaranteed to drop on specific weapons. For example, any Nightfall-specific weapon will always have the Stunning Recovery Origin trait. Use the following table to see the name of each Origin trait, what weapons get it, and its effect.

All Origin Traits Trait Available weapons Trait effect Alacrity Trials of Osiris weapons Aisha’s Embrace (Submachine Gun)

Astral Horizon (Shotgun)

Burden of Guilt (Fusion Rifle)

Exalted Truth (Hand Cannon)

Forgiveness (Sidearm)

The Immortal (Submachine Gun)

The Inquisitor (Shotgun)

Unwavering Duty (Machine Gun)

Whistler’s Whim (Combat Bow) Gain increased reload, stability, aim assist, and range when you are the last living member of your fireteam or running solo. Ambush Season of the Seraph weapons Disparity (Pulse Rifle)

Fire and Forget (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Judgement of Kelgorath (Glaive)

Path of Least Resistance (Trace Rifle)

Retrofit Escapade (Machine Gun)

Tripwire Canary (Combat Bow) Improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement. Bitterspite Duality dungeon weapons Lingering Dread (Grenade Launcher)

New Purpose (Pulse Rifle)

Stormchaser (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Unforgiven (Submachine Gun) While this weapon is equipped, taking damage accelerates its next reload. Taking more damage increases the effect. Bray Inheritance Deep Stone Crypt weapons Bequest (Sword)

Commemoration (Machine Gun)

Heritage (Shotgun)

Posterity (Hand Cannon)

Succession (Sniper Rifle)

Trustee (Scout Rifle) Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy. Classy Contender Guardian Games weapons The Title (Submachine Gun) Kills grant class ability energy. Dawning Surprise Dawning weapons Avalanche (Machine Gun)

Cold Front (Submachine Gun)

Glacioclasm (Fusion Rifle)

Stay Frosty (Pulse Rifle)

Zephyr (Sword) Rapidly defeating targets awards a Dawning gift. Defeated powerful targets count as more than one. Dream Work Solstice weapons Something New (Hand Cannon) Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine. Extrovert Season of the Haunted weapons Bump in the Night (Rocket Launcher)

Firefright (Auto Rifle)

Hollow Denial (Trace Rifle)

Nezarec’s Whisper (Glaive)

Tears of Contrition (Scout Rifle)

Without Remorse (Shotgun) Final blows while near multiple combatants or near Nightmares restores health. Field-Tested Allied Demand (Sidearm)

Battle Scar (Pulse Rifle)

Hand in Hand (Shotgun)

Harsh Language (Grenade Launcher)

Nasreddin (Sword)

The Immortal (Submachine Gun)

The Militia’s Birthright (Grenade Launcher) Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased charge rate and guard resistance. Gun and Run Albruna-D (Sniper Rifle)

Chain of Command (Machine Gun)

Cry Mutiny (Grenade Launcher)

Dead Weight (Shotgun)

Ecliptic Distaff (Glaive)

Herod-C (Auto Rifle)

Reckless Endangerment (Shotgun)

Trust (Hand Cannon)

Veles-X (Pulse Rifle)

Yesteryear (Pulse Rifle) Rapidly defeating targets with this weapon grants bonus sprint speed. Guardians, powerful combatants, and high-value targets grants this bonus quicker. Hakke Breach Armaments Hakke weapons Albruna-D (Sniper Rifle)

Boudica-C (Sidearm)

Cold Front (Submachine Gun)

Disparity (Pulse Rifle)

Enyo-D (Submachine Gun)

Herod-C (Auto Rifle)

Judgement of Kelgorath (Glaive)

Lodbrok-C (Auto Rifle)

Marsilion-C (Grenade Launcher)

Palmyra-B (Rocket Launcher)

Perses-D (Scout Rifle)

Pure Poetry (Hand Cannon)

Ragnhild-D (Shotgun)

The Title (Submachine Gun)

Veles-X (Pulse Rifle) This weapon deals increased damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals. Harmonic Resonance Root of Nightmares weapons Acasia’s Dejection (Trace Rifle)

Briar’s Contempt (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Koraxis’s Distress (Grenade Launcher)

Mykel’s Reverence (Sidearm)

Nessa’s Reverence (Shotgun)

Rufus’s Fury (Auto Rifle) Equipping multiple weapons from this set grants this weapon increased reload speed and handling. It also increases damage versus Tormentors, Lucent Hive, and Guardians using their Supers. Hot Swap 30th Anniversary/Dares of Eternity weapons BxR-55 Battler (Pulse Rifle)

Half-Truths (Sword)

Pardon Our Dust (Grenade Launcher)

Retraced Path (Trace Rifle)

The Other Half (Sword)

Wastelander M5 (Shotgun) Switch to this weapon while you are damaged strongly increases its handling for a short duration. Swords gain increased charge speed, guard resistance, and guard endurance instead. Land Tank Season of the Risen weapons Explosive Personality (Grenade Launcher)

Piece of Mind (Pulse Rifle)

Recurrent Impact (Machine Gun)

Sweet Sorrow (Auto Rifle)

Thoughtless (Sniper Rifle)

Under Your Skin (Combat Bow) Final blows with this weapon grant increased Resilience and additional damage resistance from combatants. Noble Deeds Season of Defiance weapons Caretaker (Sword)

Perpetualis (Auto Rifle)

Prodigal Return (Grenade Launcher)

Raconteur (Combat Bow)

Regnant (Grenade Launcher)

Royal Executioner (Fusion Rifle) This weapon gains charges after assisting allies with revives, healing, overshields, or subclass buffs. Defeating targets consumes charges. While charged, this weapon gains bonus handling and reload speed, or charge rate for Swords. Nanotech Tracer Rockets Neomuna weapons Basso Ostinato (Shotgun)

Circular Logic (Machine Gun)

Dimensional Hypotrochoid (Grenade Launcher)

Iterative Loop (Fusion Rifle)

Phyllotactic Spiral (Pulse Rifle)

Round Robin (Hand Cannon)

Synchronic Roulette (Submachine Gun)

Volta Bracket (Sniper Rifle) Landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a homing micro-rocket. Omolon Fluid Dynamics Omolon weapons Ammit AR2 (Auto Rifle)

Aurvandil FR6 (Fusion Rifle)

Crisis Inverted (Hand Cannon)

Glacioclasm (Fusion Rifle)

Hung Jury SR4 (Scout Rifle)

Out of Bounds (Submachine Gun)

Path of Least Resistance (Trace Rifle)

Senua S16 (Sidearm)

Stay Frosty (Pulse Rifle)

Wendigo GL3 (Grenade Launcher) This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine. One Quiet Moment Crucible weapons Astral Horizon (Shotgun)

Autumn Wind (Pulse Rifle)

Blowout (Rocket Launcher)

Chain of Command (Machine Gun)

Crisis Inverted (Hand Cannon)

Cry Mutiny (Grenade Launcher)

Ecliptic Distaff (Glaive)

Exalted Truth (Hand Cannon)

Out of Bounds (Submachine Gun)

Reckless Endangerment (Shotgun)

Riptide (Fusion Rifle)

The Immortal (Submachine Gun)

The Inquisitor (Shotgun)

Unwavering Duty (Machine Gun)

Veles-X (Pulse Rifle)

Whistler’s Whim (Combat Bow) Grants increased reload speed when out of combat. Psychohack Witch Queen weapons Come to Pass (Auto Rifle)

Empirical Evidence (Sidearm)

The Enigma (Glaive)

Father’s Sins (Sniper Rifle)

Fel Taradiddle (Combat Bow)

Forensic Nightmare (Submachine Gun)

Likely Suspect (Fusion Rifle)

Pointed Inquiry (Scout Rifle)

Red Herring (Rocket Launcher)

Tarnation (Grenade Launcher) Sustained damage from this weapon lowers the target's damage output for a short duration. Rasputin's Arsenal IKELOS weapons IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 (Hand Cannon)

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 (Shotgun)

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 (Submachine Gun)

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3 (Sniper Rifle)

Seventh Seraph Carbine (Auto Rifle)

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver (Hand Cannon) Breaking a target's shield partially reloads this weapon's magazine. Right Hook Season of Plunder weapons Blood Feud (Submachine Gun)

Brigand’s Law (Sidearm)

No Reprieve (Shotgun)

Planck’s Stride (Machine Gun)

Sailspy Pitchglass (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Tarnished Mettle (Scout Rifle) Dealing melee damage gives this weapon increased target acquisition and range for a short period of time. Dealing melee damage again extends the effect. Runneth Over King's Fall weapons Defiance of Yasmin (Sniper Rifle)

Doom of Chelchis (Scout Rifle)

Midha’s Reckoning (Fusion Rifle)

Qullim’s Terminus (Machine Gun)

Smite of Merain (Pulse Rifle)

Zaouli’s Bane (Hand Cannon) Reloading near allies overflows the magazine. Search Party Festival of the Lost weapons BrayTech Werewolf (Auto Rifle)

Jurassic Green (Pulse Rifle)

Mechabre (Sniper Rifle) This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near. Skulking Wolf Iron Banner weapons Allied Demand (Sidearm)

Bite of the Fox (Sniper Rifle)

Dark Decider (Auto Rifle)

Frontier’s Cry (Hand Cannon)

Gunnora’s Axe (Shotgun)

The Hero’s Burden (Submachine Gun)

Jorum’s Claw (Pulse Rifle)

Razor’s Edge (Sword)

Roar of the Bear (Rocket Launcher)

The Wizened Rebuke (Fusion Rifle) While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar. Souldrinker Vow of the Disciple weapons Cataclysmic (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Deliverance (Fusion Rifle)

Forbearance (Grenade Launcher)

Insidious (Pulse Rifle)

Lubrae’s Ruin (Glaive)

Submission (Submachine Gun) Gain health based on the number of hits before reloading. Stunning Recovery Nightfall weapons Buzzard (Sidearm)

F.A. (Hand Cannon)

Duty Bound (Auto Rifle)

Horror’s Least (Pulse Rifle)

Hung Jury SR (Scout Rifle)

Mindbender’s Ambition (Shotgun)

Silicon Neuroma (Sniper Rifle)

The Militia’s Birthright (Grenade Launcher)

The Swarm (Machine Gun)

Wendigo GL3 (Grenade Launcher) Stunning a Champion partially refills your magazine, triggers health regeneration, and improves recovery for a short duration. Suros Synergy Suros weapons Avalanche (Machine Gun)

Blowout (Rocket Launcher)

Coronach-22 (Auto Rifle)

Exalted Truth (Hand Cannon)

Fioritura-59 (Sidearm)

Fortissimo-11 (Shotgun)

Gunnora’s Axe (Shotgun)

Jorum’s Claw (Pulse Rifle)

Pizzicato-22 (Submachine Gun)

Retrofit Escapade (Machine Gun)

The Hero’s Burden (Submachine Gun)

The Inquisitor (Shotgun)

Unwavering Duty (Machine Gun)

Yesteryear (Pulse Rifle) Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time. Tex Balanced Stock Spire of the Watcher dungeon weapons Liminal Vigil (Sidearm)

Long Arm (Scout Rifle)

Terminus Horizon (Machine Gun)

Winderflight (Grenade Launcher) Damaging targets while firing from the hip increases handling, reload speed, and movement speed while aiming down sights. To Excess Opulent weapons Austringer (Hand Cannon)

Beloved (Sniper Rifle)

CALUS Mini-Tool (Submachine Gun)

Death’s Razor (Sword)

Drang (Baroque)

Fixed Odds (Machine Gun)

Goldtusk (Sword)

Imperial Decree (Shotgun)

The Epicurean (Fusion Rifle)

Throne-Cleaver (Sword) Final blows with this weapon while your Super is full grant a bonus to Strength and Discipline for a moderate duration. Vanguard's Vindication Vanguard weapons Buzzard (Sidearm)

Chain of Command (Machine Gun)

Cry Mutiny (Grenade Launcher)

Ecliptic Distaff (Glaive)

Fortissimo-11 (Shotgun)

Hung Jury SR4 (Scout Rifle)

Mindbender’s Ambition (Shotgun)

Nameless Midnight (Scout Rifle)

Prolonged Engagement (Submachine Gun)

Pure Poetry (Hand Cannon)

Reckless Endangerment (Shotgun)

Strident Whistle (Combat Bow)

The Militia’s Birthright (Grenade Launcher)

The Swarm (Machine Gun)

Veles-X (Pulse Rifle)

Wendigo GL3 (Grenade Launcher) Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health. Veist Stinger Veist weapons Dark Decider (Auto Rifle)

Fire and Forget (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Funnelweb (Submachine Gun)

Goldtusk (Sword)

Irukandji (Sniper Rifle)

Jararaca-3sr (Scout Rifle)

Krait (Auto Rifle)

Lunulata-4b (Combat Bow)

Prolong Engagement (Submachine Gun)

Redback-5si (Sidearm)

Taipan-4fr (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Tripwire Canary (Combat Bow)

Whistler’s Whim (Combat Bow) Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights. Bows receive faster draw speed and swords receive faster charge rate while this perk is active.

There are a lot of Origin traits in Destiny 2 and several of them are quite potent. Keep track of this page as we update it with new additions, including any new Origin traits and the weapons that roll with them. For more information, schedules, and data, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide.