All Origin traits and available weapons - Destiny 2
Discover all the Origin traits in Destiny 2 and which weapons come with what Origin traits.
Origin traits are a fairly new addition to weapons in Destiny 2. These traits are specific to certain weapons from various foundries, activities, and seasons. Sometimes mods will enhance the capabilities of certain Origin traits, which is why it’s helpful to know what the trait does and which weapons it appears on.
All Origin traits and available weapons
Introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, Origin traits are a set of perks that are guaranteed to drop on specific weapons. For example, any Nightfall-specific weapon will always have the Stunning Recovery Origin trait. Use the following table to see the name of each Origin trait, what weapons get it, and its effect.
|All Origin Traits
|Trait
|Available weapons
|Trait effect
|Alacrity
|
Trials of Osiris weapons
|Gain increased reload, stability, aim assist, and range when you are the last living member of your fireteam or running solo.
|Ambush
|
Season of the Seraph weapons
|Improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.
|Bitterspite
|
Duality dungeon weapons
|While this weapon is equipped, taking damage accelerates its next reload. Taking more damage increases the effect.
|Bray Inheritance
|
Deep Stone Crypt weapons
|Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy.
|Classy Contender
|
Guardian Games weapons
|Kills grant class ability energy.
|Dawning Surprise
|
Dawning weapons
|Rapidly defeating targets awards a Dawning gift. Defeated powerful targets count as more than one.
|Dream Work
|
Solstice weapons
|Once per reload, assists or assisted final blows partially refill the weapon from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine.
|Extrovert
|
Season of the Haunted weapons
|Final blows while near multiple combatants or near Nightmares restores health.
|Field-Tested
|
|Defeating targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased charge rate and guard resistance.
|Gun and Run
|
|Rapidly defeating targets with this weapon grants bonus sprint speed. Guardians, powerful combatants, and high-value targets grants this bonus quicker.
|Hakke Breach Armaments
|
Hakke weapons
|This weapon deals increased damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals.
|Harmonic Resonance
|
Root of Nightmares weapons
|Equipping multiple weapons from this set grants this weapon increased reload speed and handling. It also increases damage versus Tormentors, Lucent Hive, and Guardians using their Supers.
|Hot Swap
|
30th Anniversary/Dares of Eternity weapons
|Switch to this weapon while you are damaged strongly increases its handling for a short duration. Swords gain increased charge speed, guard resistance, and guard endurance instead.
|Land Tank
|
Season of the Risen weapons
|Final blows with this weapon grant increased Resilience and additional damage resistance from combatants.
|Noble Deeds
|
Season of Defiance weapons
|This weapon gains charges after assisting allies with revives, healing, overshields, or subclass buffs. Defeating targets consumes charges. While charged, this weapon gains bonus handling and reload speed, or charge rate for Swords.
|Nanotech Tracer Rockets
|
Neomuna weapons
|Landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a homing micro-rocket.
|Omolon Fluid Dynamics
|
Omolon weapons
|This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine.
|One Quiet Moment
|
Crucible weapons
|Grants increased reload speed when out of combat.
|Psychohack
|
Witch Queen weapons
|Sustained damage from this weapon lowers the target's damage output for a short duration.
|Rasputin's Arsenal
|
IKELOS weapons
|Breaking a target's shield partially reloads this weapon's magazine.
|Right Hook
|
Season of Plunder weapons
|Dealing melee damage gives this weapon increased target acquisition and range for a short period of time. Dealing melee damage again extends the effect.
|Runneth Over
|
King's Fall weapons
|Reloading near allies overflows the magazine.
|Search Party
|
Festival of the Lost weapons
|This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near.
|Skulking Wolf
|
Iron Banner weapons
|While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar.
|Souldrinker
|
Vow of the Disciple weapons
|Gain health based on the number of hits before reloading.
|Stunning Recovery
|
Nightfall weapons
|Stunning a Champion partially refills your magazine, triggers health regeneration, and improves recovery for a short duration.
|Suros Synergy
|
Suros weapons
|Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time.
|Tex Balanced Stock
|
Spire of the Watcher dungeon weapons
|Damaging targets while firing from the hip increases handling, reload speed, and movement speed while aiming down sights.
|To Excess
|
Opulent weapons
|Final blows with this weapon while your Super is full grant a bonus to Strength and Discipline for a moderate duration.
|Vanguard's Vindication
|
Vanguard weapons
|Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health.
|Veist Stinger
|
Veist weapons
|Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights. Bows receive faster draw speed and swords receive faster charge rate while this perk is active.
There are a lot of Origin traits in Destiny 2 and several of them are quite potent. Keep track of this page as we update it with new additions, including any new Origin traits and the weapons that roll with them. For more information, schedules, and data, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide.
