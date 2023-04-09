Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - April 9, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Beating Halo: Combat Evolved in under 90 minutes

Easy if you're a talented speedrunner, less easy if you're a regular gamer. I've managed to get all the Achievements in MCC, so something like this self-imposed challenge is right up my alley. 

Influencer House in The Sims

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again. I love how unhinged and out of control his builds always end up.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle by none other than Phistomefel. Looks like this one is a challenge!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

A King of the Hill joke, now in live action form!

WD-40 for your WD-40

Check out this clever game

I love the analogue level design.

The best fridge magnet

Cats in the shape of skulls!

Quality Dune x Seinfeld meme

This Seinfeld meme template is excellent.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's cat Rad curled up tight sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

