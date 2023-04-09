Weekend Discussion - April 9, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Beating Halo: Combat Evolved in under 90 minutes

Easy if you're a talented speedrunner, less easy if you're a regular gamer. I've managed to get all the Achievements in MCC, so something like this self-imposed challenge is right up my alley.

Influencer House in The Sims

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again. I love how unhinged and out of control his builds always end up.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle by none other than Phistomefel. Looks like this one is a challenge!

A King of the Hill joke, now in live action form!

WD-40 for your WD-40

Check out this clever game

I can't get over how freakin' cool this is from @Wallmasterr pic.twitter.com/AxP8BsM55h — JohnRiggs (@johnblueriggs) April 2, 2023

I love the analogue level design.

The best fridge magnet

we have skull/kitten magnets in the shop now 💀 🐱 pic.twitter.com/eugl1mGcZu — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) April 1, 2023

Cats in the shape of skulls!

Quality Dune x Seinfeld meme

me writing Sardaukar material for the Dune RPG pic.twitter.com/sw2kMW2xjy — Simon Berman, Citizen Detective (@Simon_Berman) April 3, 2023

This Seinfeld meme template is excellent.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

