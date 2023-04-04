Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Xbox Game Pass adds Loop Hero and Ghostwire: Tokyo this month

Microsoft has released the schedule for April 2023's Xbox Game Pass additions.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Pass is a revolving door of entertainment, with games joining and leaving the service every month. Now that we’re a handful of days into April, Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on what players can expect from Game Pass over the next several weeks. The April 2023 Xbox Game Pass release schedule includes NHL 23, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more.

Microsoft shared the details for Xbox Game Pass’ April 2023 offerings in a new post to Xbox Wire. Throughout the month, new games will be added to the subscription service on console, PC, and Cloud Gaming. Here is the Xbox Game Pass release schedule for April 2023:

A mission map layout in Loop Hero.

Source: Devolver Digital
  • Loop Hero (Console and PC) - April 4
  • Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12
  • NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13
  • Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

Ghostwire: Tokyo initially launched as a timed PlayStation and PC exclusive title. A year later, the game is coming to Xbox consoles for the first time and will be available on Game Pass on release. The game recently received a content update that added the Spider’s Thread game mode and some new locations to explore on the map.

Minecraft Legends is the newest spin-off of the iconic sandbox game, and as a first-party Xbox title, it will join the Xbox Game Pass family on day one. As new games come, old games leave. Here is a list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month:

  • Quantum Break
  • The Riftbreaker
  • Moonglow Bay
  • Moonglow Bay
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • The Long Dark

While Quantum Break is leaving Game Pass, that move will only be temporary. Xbox's Aaron Greenberg has confirmed that it is a licensing issue and that Quantum Break will return to the service. That’s everything you can expect from Xbox Game Pass this month. Be sure to come back to Shacknews to stay informed about what’s coming to and leaving the popular video game subscription service.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

