Weekend Discussion - April 2, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

You've seen it once. It's time to see it again. This game is going to be amazing.

Surviving 100 years of Tsunamis

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again.

Solo Nezzy

TheShnazzzyRock has some incredible moves here.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's kick back and watch Simon solve some puzzles.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

And the correct answer is...

Wait, which is right?

High Charity Fashion

Drip drip.

The best comedy is unintential

Keep up the good work!

King of the Hill screens

I love this episode. Bobby tries coffee for the first time and claims he'll never go back to cocoa!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. No dollars? No worries! There's more ways to support us, like checking out Shackpets on iOS or Android. Download it for free today!

Sam's cat Rad loafing on a bed

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola