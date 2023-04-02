Weekend Discussion - April 2, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

You've seen it once. It's time to see it again. This game is going to be amazing.

Surviving 100 years of Tsunamis

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again.

Solo Nezzy

TheShnazzzyRock has some incredible moves here.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's kick back and watch Simon solve some puzzles.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

And the correct answer is...

i get an angry email about this puzzle every few weeks pic.twitter.com/AJpFLfvn0a — Ross Trudeau (@TrudeauRoss) March 28, 2023

Wait, which is right?

High Charity Fashion

The boys in High Charity could only hope for this level of drip pic.twitter.com/ZSuRpEyFAa — Rythaze 🌧️ (@Rythayze) March 26, 2023

Drip drip.

The best comedy is unintential

“He’s trying to make Twitter obsolete”. No he isn’t he thinks he’s doing a good job that’s what makes this so funny — eve6 (@Eve6) March 28, 2023

Keep up the good work!

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/px0pWz22iG — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 29, 2023

I love this episode. Bobby tries coffee for the first time and claims he'll never go back to cocoa!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.