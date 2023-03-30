Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 92 Donovan and Denny are talking Flanagan's rumored Clayface movie and the Scott Pilgrim anime on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Welcome to Thursday, folks! It's time to break down the biggest film and TV news over the past couple of weeks. Greg is a bit under the weather so Donovan is joined by Shacknews Community Manager Denny for this episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 92 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll open our show this week by mourning the loss of the legendary Lance Reddick. As for some happier stories, we'll also discuss Mike Flanagan's rumored Clayface project, and the Scott Pilgrim cast coming back to reprise their roles for an anime continuation on Netflix.

A massive thank you goes out to everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing.If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Find your seats, It’s time for episode 92 of Pop! Goes the Culture!