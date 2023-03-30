ShackStream: Big Team Building in Deceive Inc - Episode 49 The Shack staff are grouping up to see if they've got what it takes to be the ultimate spies in Deceive Inc.

You know what time it is! That’s right, it’s Big Team Building time. Every Thursday evening, the Shack staff gathers to put our teamwork skills to the test. Sometimes we work together, sometimes we fight other players, and on few occasions we fight among ourselves. Today we might see some mixture of the three as we dive into Deceive Inc. Check it out below.

This episode of Big Team Building scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can expect the excitement of subterfuge to last about two hours, which should give us plenty of time to learn the ropes and dominate the spy world.

What is Deceive Inc? Good question. Deceive Inc is the latest social deception and deduction game where players take on the role of spies. Disguise yourself as anyone, use a variety of gadgets, and escape with the objective. This will be the first time a few of us are playing it, so anticipate plenty of shenanigans.

While you're watching us scheme and sneak our way to victory