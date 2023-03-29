EA to lay off 6 percent of workforce in company restructure
Electronic Arts stated the layoffs will be part of moving away from certain projects and restructuring some of its teams.
Electronic Arts has announced plans to restructure its company, including laying off a significant portion of its workforce. The company announced these restructuring plans, which will include cutting approximately 6 percent of EA’s overall employees. It stated that these cuts are part of moving away from certain projects and also reorganizing certain teams as it also aims to reduce its office space real estate.
Electronic Arts shared details of the upcoming layoffs via a press release on the EA news webpages. According to CEO Andrew Wilson, who wrote the press release, the upcoming layoffs and changes were communicated to employees at the beginning of EA’s current quarter:
According to analytics trackers like Statista, Electronic Arts had around 12,900 employees as of 2022. However, the company also laid off around 100 employees earlier this year, most of whom were Apex Legends QA testers. As such, EA’s major “restructuring” could have been said to have started back at that time. The company also announced plans to scrap projects like Apex Legends Mobile and an unannounced game set in the Apex Legends universe.
With this latest round of layoffs forthcoming at Electronic Arts, it remains to be seen exactly who will be cut loose from the company. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further info.
