EA to lay off 6 percent of workforce in company restructure

Electronic Arts has announced plans to restructure its company, including laying off a significant portion of its workforce. The company announced these restructuring plans, which will include cutting approximately 6 percent of EA’s overall employees. It stated that these cuts are part of moving away from certain projects and also reorganizing certain teams as it also aims to reduce its office space real estate.

Electronic Arts shared details of the upcoming layoffs via a press release on the EA news webpages. According to CEO Andrew Wilson, who wrote the press release, the upcoming layoffs and changes were communicated to employees at the beginning of EA’s current quarter:

As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams. These decisions are expected to impact approximately six percent of our company’s workforce. This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services.

According to analytics trackers like Statista, Electronic Arts had around 12,900 employees as of 2022. However, the company also laid off around 100 employees earlier this year, most of whom were Apex Legends QA testers. As such, EA’s major “restructuring” could have been said to have started back at that time. The company also announced plans to scrap projects like Apex Legends Mobile and an unannounced game set in the Apex Legends universe.

With this latest round of layoffs forthcoming at Electronic Arts, it remains to be seen exactly who will be cut loose from the company. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further info.