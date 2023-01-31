Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Respawn Entertainment to kill Apex Legends Mobile in May

Apex Legends Mobile won't be playable after May 2023.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
The release of Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q3 2023 earnings call came with a lot of news in regard to its plethora of video games. One of the titles included was Apex Legends Mobile, which just released last year. Unfortunately, it’s not good news. Respawn Entertainment and EA have announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be shutting down permanently in May of this year.

The news of Apex Legends Mobile being sunsetted came after the release of EA’s Q3 2023 earnings report. Apex Legends Mobile will close down permanently on May 1, 2023, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, and will no longer be playable after that. Developer Respawn Entertainment provided a statement on Twitter about the untimely shutdown.

Wraith coming out of a portal in Apex Legends Mobile.

Source: EA

While it’s not unusual for online games to see their servers get closed at some point in their lifespan, Apex Legends Mobile is an incredibly young game. The game began rolling out to specific regions in February 2022, and then launched for all iOS and Android devices in May. Less than one year after that launch, the game will no longer be playable.

Apex Legends Mobile wasn’t the only EA game that had some bad news to share in the company’s latest earnings report. It was also announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had been delayed by six weeks.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

