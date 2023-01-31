Respawn Entertainment to kill Apex Legends Mobile in May Apex Legends Mobile won't be playable after May 2023.

The release of Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q3 2023 earnings call came with a lot of news in regard to its plethora of video games. One of the titles included was Apex Legends Mobile, which just released last year. Unfortunately, it’s not good news. Respawn Entertainment and EA have announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be shutting down permanently in May of this year.

The news of Apex Legends Mobile being sunsetted came after the release of EA’s Q3 2023 earnings report. Apex Legends Mobile will close down permanently on May 1, 2023, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, and will no longer be playable after that. Developer Respawn Entertainment provided a statement on Twitter about the untimely shutdown.



Source: EA

Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.

While it’s not unusual for online games to see their servers get closed at some point in their lifespan, Apex Legends Mobile is an incredibly young game. The game began rolling out to specific regions in February 2022, and then launched for all iOS and Android devices in May. Less than one year after that launch, the game will no longer be playable.

Apex Legends Mobile wasn’t the only EA game that had some bad news to share in the company’s latest earnings report. It was also announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had been delayed by six weeks.