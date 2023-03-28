Steam to end support for Windows 7 and 8 early next year The Steam Client will no longer run on Windows versions 7, 8, and 8.1 starting next year.

If you’ve yet to upgrade Windows to more recent versions like Windows 10, you may find yourself in a pinch next year when it comes to running the Steam Client. As was recently announced in a Steam Support post, Steam is ending support of Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 operating systems starting January 1, 2024.

Once this happens, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows and users will need to update their system to a more recent version of Windows in order to continue running Steam, games, or products purchased through Steam.

The newest features in Steam rely on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer functions on older versions of Windows. In addition, future versions of Steam will require Windows feature and security updates only present in Windows 10 and above.

The news comes on the heels of Microsoft ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 back on January 10 of this year. Furthermore, companies like Epic Games have also ceased support of Windows 7 and 8 for games like Fortnite earlier this month. As elaborated on by the Steam Support post, one reason for this cessation of support for older versions is due to new features within Steam that require an embedded version of Google Chrome.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t work on older versions of Windows including 7, 8, and 8.1. Additionally, future versions of Steam “will require Windows feature and security updates only present in Windows 10 and above” so if you’re wondering about which version to update to, Windows 10 or 11 seem to be the best bet.

