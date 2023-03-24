Resident Evil 4 voice actors & cast list Here is the full list of English voice cast and capture talent in Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is out and with it comes one of the best voiced and captured performances in a game in a while. Capcom brought quite the cast together to bring its iconic and beloved characters to life, so we thought you might want to get to know them a little better. Whether it’s returning actors from previous games or altogether new ones for a role, we’ve got the full English voice actor and cast list of Resident Evil 4 right here.

Warning!: This cast list contains mild spoilers for the game. Don’t read further if you don’t want certain characters or story details spoiled.

Resident Evil 4 voice actors & cast list

Resident Evil 4 has a full cast across a variety of different languages. In this case, we’re looking mostly at the English cast, which also provided performance capture for the characters in the game. Let’s have a look at Resident Evil 4’s cast:

Nick Apostolides - Leon S. Kennedy

Nick Apostolides as Leon S. Kennedy

One of a very select few returning stars, Nick Apostolides is fast becoming the face and voice of Leon in Capcom’s remake era. Players may remember him from performance of Leon in 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake. He also played Leon in the 2021 CGI film, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. In addition to his performances as Resident Evil’s recurring leading man, Apostolides has lent his talents to the 2023 Dead Space remake, many of the Life is Strange games, and quite a few other projects.

Genevieve Buechner - Ashley Graham

Genevieve Buechner as Ashley Graham

Genevieve Buechner plays Ashley Graham in Resident Evil 4. Ashley is the US President’s daughter, whom Leon was sent to rescue. As for Buechner, she is a Canadian actress that has lent her talent to a few different roles, not the least of which was Jennifer’s Body in 2009 and the UnREAL TV series from 2015 to 2018 as Madison.

André Peña - Luis Serra Navarro

André Peña as Luis Serra Navarro

André Peña plays the smooth-talking and mysterious Luis Serra and does a bang-up job of bringing this Spanish ladies man to life. It would appear that Serra is one of Peña’s first major video game roles.

Lily Gao - Ada Wong

Lily Gao as Ada Wong

Lily Gao has the distinction of being one of a few Resident Evil actors to return to a role as a character she previously played. She plays femme fatale and high-class mercenary-for-hire Ada Wong. The actress also portrayed Ada Wong in 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Beyond that, Gao played notable roles in projects such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Letterkenny.

Christopher Jane - Osmund Saddler

Christopher Jane as Osmund Saddler

Christopher Jane is putting on his robes and doing his best evangelical impression as the Las Plagas cult leader Osmund Saddler in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Jane has a few credits to his name, including doing additional voices for the New Tales From the Borderlands in 2022.

Mike Kovac - Jack Krauser

Mike Kovac as Jack Krauser

Mike Kovac plays the role of the renegade US soldier Jack Krauser in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Kovac is a Canadian actor with a number of roles to his name. He was in a couple episodes of Supernatural, as well playing a part in the more recent Batwoman TV series.

Marcio Moreno - Ramón Salazar

Marcio Moreno as Ramón Salazar

Marcio Moreno has the amusingly creepy distinction of playing Ramón Salazar in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The Castellan of the Salazar family castle and the region around, Salazar is Osmund Saddler’s loyal pawn. Moreno has been around the block over the last decade or so working small parts such as uncredited roles in 2018’s The Predator and the 2017 Van Helsing series. His most recent role was that of Huevo in 2023 film Sophie’s Rules.

Jon Bryant - Bitores Méndez

Jon Bryant as Bitores Méndez

The imposing and gargantuan Chief Bitores Méndez is played by actor and singer-songwriter Jon Bryant. Méndez is the leader of the villagers outside the castle and is a deadly presence to Leon throughout his travels in the first part of the game. Bryant’s music has been featured in projects such as 2016’s Scream, 2021’s Shameless, and 2019’s The Red Line, to name a few. Meanwhile, his acting credits include roles in Arrow and Riverdale.

Raylene Harewood - Ingrid Hunnigan

Raylene Harewood as Ingrid Hunnigan

Raylene Harewood plays Ingrid Hunnigan in Resident Evil 4. Leon’s US Government informant and intel contact on the comms, Hunnigan guides Leon in his mission with any information and support she can deliver. Harewood has played a number of TV movies over the years, including The Secret Lives of College Freshmen and Wedding Cake Dreams in 2021. However, she was also one of the female preset voices in Mass Effect Andromeda.

Michael Adamthwaite - The Merchant

Michael Adamthwaite as The Merchant

Michael Adamthwaite provides the smoky voice of the enigmatic Merchant throughout Resident Evil 4. These Merchants have no names, no alliances, and no hard feelings. They just like money and will sell Leon whatever gear he needs for the right price. The only iconic question is… Whaddaya buyin’? As for Adamthwaite, he’s been around the block with around 210 acting credits to his name, including Luca in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes and Burke in 2004’s Walking Tall. He’s also played the role of Jay in the LEGO Ninjago franchise throughout many of the TV series and other projects.

Erik Gow - Mike, the Pilot

Erik Gow as Mike, the Pilot

Erik Gow plays the role of Mike, the helicopter pilot that comes to Leon’s aid late in the game. Mike doesn’t have a huge role in the game, but he does help deliver a high-octane moment. As for Erik Gow, he’s had a number of roles leading up to this one, include playing Brock in the New Tales From the Borderlands and Mr. Parker in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Craig Burnatowski - Albert Wesker

Craig Burnatowski as Albert Wesker

Craig Burnatowski plays Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil 4 remake. A mastermind behind much of the plot in the first 5 Resident Evil games, Wesker was a secret agent of Umbrella and one of the final products of its ambitions. He doesn’t have a huge role in RE4, but he does pull some strings from behind the shadows. Craig Burnatowski has pulled quite some gigs himself. His credits include playing James Dragov in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and minor roles in prominent TV such as The Boys, What We Do in the Shadows, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

That covers the entire main cast of Resident Evil 4. Be sure to check out all of our other Resident Evil 4 content for further coverage, guides, and features, including our Shacknews review of the game. There's also our Resident Evil 4 strategy guide for help on everything the game has to offer.