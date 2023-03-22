Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Netflix taps Dune screenwriter for Gears of War film

Academy-award nominated Jon Spaihts' credits also include writing on Prometheus, Doctor Strange, and The Mummy.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox Game Studios
9

It would seem that Netflix has hired academy-award nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts to pen a script for its planned Gears of War film. Netflix made the announcement that it’s bringing Spaihts in as it gears up to bring one of the most celebrated video game franchises to proper film in the future. Spaihts’ is most recently known for his work on screenplays for Doctor Strange and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. He also worked on the script for Ridley Scott’s Prometheus.

Netflix announced Jon Spaihts’ hiring via a press release on the Netflix website on March 21, 2023. He will begin work immediately on penning the screenplay to help bring the Gears of War saga to film for Netflix, which has been planning a live-action film and also an animated series with the IP.

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts said of the project. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.

Jon Spaihts headshot
Spaihts will work penning the screenplay for adapting the Gears of War series to a live-action movie for Netflix.
Source: Michael Buckner / Shutterstock

Netflix was also happy to have Spaihts on deck and is looking forward to what the writer comes up with for its Gears of War projects. He won’t be alone. Spaihts will be working alongside current game developer stewards of the Gears franchise, The Coalition, which shared its own excitement about the collaboration.

We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” the studio said in a statement. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science-fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

The Gears of War Netflix adaptations were first announced in November 2022. With a scriptwriter now on deck for the film with Jon Spaihts, it will still likely be some time before we get to see it. Nonetheless, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 22, 2023 7:33 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Netflix taps Dune screenwriter for Gears of War film

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 8:46 AM

      What a vapid well to draw from. And y'all thought the Halo series was bad.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 8:47 AM

        The things I disliked about Halo didn't come from the games in the first place.

        • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 8:49 AM

          We may agree here? There's so little actual character and even less of a novel story in GoW. Halo at least has some of both to draw from. If a studio can't make a decent series out of Halo, they sure as shit aren't going to find something interesting to present from this franchise.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 22, 2023 8:52 AM

            Yeah, wasn't really trying to argue, just saying.

            • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              March 22, 2023 8:53 AM

              Sometimes I shouldn't post on the Shack while I'm working, I think it makes me combative. Like our good friend Coal Train

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 2:04 PM

        Unpopular opinion: I don’t think the halo story was ever good. It was dramatic music laid over a bunch of set pieces with more rote shooting in between.

        There were cool segments, but I’d be hard pressed to tell you what the story of any of the halo games were despite playing through all of them.

        Cortana covenant something something, master chief explosion!

        Even Hitman games have more story

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 2:22 PM

          Some of the novels were decent, but the first, which is a novelization of the game, is without question the weakest.

          Maybe that supports you, I dunno.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 9:07 AM

      They got Frank Herbert !?!

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 22, 2023 9:08 AM

        I don’t think he would have done well as a screenwriter, but what do I know.

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 22, 2023 12:15 PM

          Who doesn't want a 32 hour docu-drama

    • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 9:48 AM

      When I think of rich narrative-driven games that would translate to the screen, Gears of War is at the top of my list.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 22, 2023 9:52 AM

      Will it be another story about "noble savages"?

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 22, 2023 2:24 PM

      All those great Gears of War characters like

Hello, Meet Lola