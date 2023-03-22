Netflix taps Dune screenwriter for Gears of War film Academy-award nominated Jon Spaihts' credits also include writing on Prometheus, Doctor Strange, and The Mummy.

It would seem that Netflix has hired academy-award nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts to pen a script for its planned Gears of War film. Netflix made the announcement that it’s bringing Spaihts in as it gears up to bring one of the most celebrated video game franchises to proper film in the future. Spaihts’ is most recently known for his work on screenplays for Doctor Strange and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. He also worked on the script for Ridley Scott’s Prometheus.

Netflix announced Jon Spaihts’ hiring via a press release on the Netflix website on March 21, 2023. He will begin work immediately on penning the screenplay to help bring the Gears of War saga to film for Netflix, which has been planning a live-action film and also an animated series with the IP.

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts said of the project. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.

Spaihts will work penning the screenplay for adapting the Gears of War series to a live-action movie for Netflix.

Source: Michael Buckner / Shutterstock

Netflix was also happy to have Spaihts on deck and is looking forward to what the writer comes up with for its Gears of War projects. He won’t be alone. Spaihts will be working alongside current game developer stewards of the Gears franchise, The Coalition, which shared its own excitement about the collaboration.

We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” the studio said in a statement. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science-fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

The Gears of War Netflix adaptations were first announced in November 2022. With a scriptwriter now on deck for the film with Jon Spaihts, it will still likely be some time before we get to see it. Nonetheless, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.