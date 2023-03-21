EA sunsetting Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2 Games like Bad Company 1 and 2 and Battlefield 1943 will be delisted at the end of April.

Electronic Arts is moving to sunset more games following previously announced plans to shutter Apex Legends Mobile from Respawn Entertainment, with servers set to go offline starting May 1. Joining the likes of Apex Legends Mobile in being sunset this year include Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2.

As announced by EA, these games will be delisted from digital stores starting April 28, 2023. Following this date, consumers will no longer be able to purchase these games on digital storefronts.

"While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we're now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” EA announced today, as quoted by GamesIndustry.biz.

Games like Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2 will be delisted on digital storefronts starting April 28.



© Electronic Arts

Adding to this, EA is ending online services for these games on December 8, 2023. With that being said, games like Battlefield: Bad Company will still offer offline, single-player modes such as the game's campaign. If any of these games are ones you’d like to purchase in digital format, it’s highly recommended that you scoop them up before they’re delisted on April 28.

Now that you’re caught up with EA delisting games like Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2, we’ve got some other EA-related news for you to catch up on including how the EA-published game Knockout City is shutting down this June, and EA laying off more than 100 Apex Legends QA testers via Zoom.