Knockout City is shutting down this June Velan Studios is sunsetting its dodgeball game after two years.

When Knockout City launched in 2021, it offered a unique sports game that served as a pleasant surprise during the pandemic. While the game flourished in its early days, it failed to retain a large audience in the years since. Because of that, developer Velan Studios has shared some unfortunate news for the future of its dodgeball game. Knockout City’s next season will be its last, and the game will shut down in June.

Velan Studios shared an update to Knockout City’s website where it announced that the game would be going offline. Season 9 will begin on February 28, 2023. It will run for a handful of months and then on June 6, 2023, Knockout City servers will close for good. The developers are promising an exciting final season to send the game off.

This will be a 12-week season, with six back-to-back events featuring some of our most creative cosmetics yet, fresh new twists on several of our best playlists, a whole event focused exclusively on League Play, and a super-sized two-week Midnight Madness where the community will pick the two Playlists they want to play to close out the last Season. There will be a whole new map to accompany an entirely season-themed Brawl Pass and Deep Space Dispatch storyline!

When Knockout City goes offline, it will no longer be playable, and players will not be able to progress past the title screen. However, there will be a private server version of the game on PC, so the game will be able to live on in some fashion. When Season 9 starts, real-world money transactions will be removed from the game. To make up for it, there will be an increased amount of XP, Style Chips, and Holobux to unlock over the course of the season.

Knockout City isn’t the only competitive indie darling to get such treatment. Earlier this week, it was announced that Rumbleverse would be shutting down after less than a year of being available.