ShackStream: A Blast From The Past taps our arcade shooter nostalgia on Indie-licious Today, the Indie-licious livestream is putting its quarter on the countertop as we play retro-styled A Blast From The Past!

Who doesn’t like a good arcade schmup? We certainly do, and we can certainly get down on one when it’s a quality-looking indie game from our own community. That’s why we’re playing A Blast From The Past today on our latest episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

A Blast From The Past comes to us from Happy Cactus Games Limited, which includes Shacker delz01! The game came out on March 15, 2023 and is available now on PC. A Blast From The Past is a nod to retro coin arcade games, most obviously being games like Galaga and Galaxian. Players will take a spaceship against alien invaders, shooting them down and collecting cool power-ups that will help with blasting them to space bits. There are world wide leaderboards, various modes, including tournament difficulty, and it’s a pretty small file size, just to name a few features

Tune in as we play A Blast From the Past on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

We'd like to thank everyone who tunes into Shacknews Indie-licious and other ShackStreams like it.

We’d like to thank delz01 and the fine folks at Happy Cactus Games Limited for creating A Blast From The Past. Tune in today as we play it live on Indie-licious shortly!