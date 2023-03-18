Weekend Discussion - March 18, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
A message from Lance Reddick's family
March 18, 2023
The song that never ends
According to @NintyPrime, F-Zero GX Remaster is being developed by Next Level Games for Switch.— Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 18, 2023
How many times are we going to do this to the F-Zero faithful? Lucy's totally going to hold the football this time, Charlie Brown.
Slow down
Relax with Slowpoke by the stream this #PokemonGOCommunityDay... pic.twitter.com/IkDk9KK3fP— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 18, 2023
It's Pokemon GO Community Day and it should be starting up on the west coast by the time this goes up. If it's already ended where you are, post your spoils in the comments.
CHAOS!
Today is the first anniversary of Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin.— STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) March 18, 2023
If you've joined us on Jack's journey to defeat chaos, we're truly grateful for your love and support.
Yet to become one of Jack's warriors? The game is now available at a permanent discount. pic.twitter.com/LYi4ZX7y1Z
I maintain, as I did in my review, that this wasn't as bad as the buildup made it out to be. It's not a good story, but it wasn't the all-time disaster that I expected. If you're curious about it, it's now a permanent $40 on the Epic Games Store.
Weekend grooves
Avenged Sevenfold, take us home! (Huh... Avenged Sevenfold... there's a throwback.)
