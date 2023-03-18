Weekend Discussion - March 18, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

A message from Lance Reddick's family

More on this story, in case you missed it.

The song that never ends

According to @NintyPrime, F-Zero GX Remaster is being developed by Next Level Games for Switch.



This is still a rumor of course, but I hope it's true! pic.twitter.com/XNonTcZgYK — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 18, 2023

How many times are we going to do this to the F-Zero faithful? Lucy's totally going to hold the football this time, Charlie Brown.

Slow down

Relax with Slowpoke by the stream this #PokemonGOCommunityDay... pic.twitter.com/IkDk9KK3fP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 18, 2023

It's Pokemon GO Community Day and it should be starting up on the west coast by the time this goes up. If it's already ended where you are, post your spoils in the comments.

CHAOS!

Today is the first anniversary of Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin.



If you've joined us on Jack's journey to defeat chaos, we're truly grateful for your love and support.



Yet to become one of Jack's warriors? The game is now available at a permanent discount. pic.twitter.com/LYi4ZX7y1Z — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) March 18, 2023

I maintain, as I did in my review, that this wasn't as bad as the buildup made it out to be. It's not a good story, but it wasn't the all-time disaster that I expected. If you're curious about it, it's now a permanent $40 on the Epic Games Store.

Weekend grooves

Avenged Sevenfold, take us home! (Huh... Avenged Sevenfold... there's a throwback.)

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!