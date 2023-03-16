Splatoon 3 is getting a controversial creature-themed Splatfest The latest Splatfest asks players which of three controversial creatures they think is real.

The next Splatfest for Splatoon 3 has officially been revealed, and instead of choosing between different flavors of chocolate, this one will have players weigh in on which of three controversial creatures they think is real. The three Splatfest teams include Nessie, Aliens, and Bigfoot.

The upcoming Splatfest event is set to run from 5:00 p.m. (PT) on March 31 until 5:00 p.m. (PT) on April 2. During this time, players who’ve locked in which of the three creatures they believe to be real can compete in modes like Turf Wars and earn special Conch Shells every time they level up their catalog.

Shortly after the event concludes on April 2, all the points will be tallied up, and we’ll get to see who emerges victorious. During the previous Splatfest, Team White Chocolate won in a clean sweep. It’ll be interesting to see whether the same happens here with one of the three controversial creature teams.

Which of these is real—Nessie, aliens, or Bigfoot?

Take part in the upcoming #Splatoon3 Splatfest and help solve this question once and for all! Splatfest starts at 5 PM PT on 3/31 until 5 PM PT on 4/2! pic.twitter.com/Un2VlW5cbM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2023

Of the three, which include Nessie based on the Loch Ness Monster, aliens, and the elusive Bigfoot, we find ourselves leaning slightly towards Team Aliens. However, as Mitch Hedberg once suggested, maybe Bigfoot is real and is just naturally blurry. “Bigfoot is blurry, and that's extra scary to me. There's a large, out-of-focus monster roaming the countryside,” Hedberg jested.

If you too think there’s a large, blurry monster roaming about, you can let your voice be heard in Splatoon 3’s upcoming Splatfest by picking Team Bigfoot. Or, if you prefer aquatic creatures, you can always side with Team Nessie. Let us know in the comments, regardless of whether you’re participating in Splatfest or not, which of the three teams you’d pick.

