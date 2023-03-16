Tekken 7 pro Knee on winning EVO 2022, esports, and Tekken 8 impressions We spoke with Jae-Min 'Knee' Bae about tournaments and what he hopes carries across from Tekken 7 to Tekken 8.

The Tekken franchise has fans the world over and they’ve been treated to some incredible performances by pros over the years. With Tekken 8 on its way, we took the opportunity to speak with some high profile players, including the EVO 2022 winner Jae-Min “Knee” Bae about his thoughts regarding events, Tekken 8, and everything in between. Take a look at the video interview below!

Shacknews’ own TJ Denzer got to sit down with Jae-Min “Knee” Bae and pick his brain about winning EVO 2022, the state of events, and his thoughts on Tekken 8. One thing Knee spoke of in regards to Tekken World Tour 2023 is that when you win EVO, it gives you a flight to the final, so it would be good to the Tekken tournaments follow suit.

With Tekken 8 coming up, we also wanted to get Knee’s perspective of the sequel to one of the most popular entries in the franchise. Knee states that he was amazed by the graphics and wondered whether what we’ve seen so far will translate to in-game visuals. As for what he hopes the developers bring across, the Rage Arts stand out to Knee and he’d like to see them when Tekken 8 releases.

There are plenty more Tekken 7 pro interviews to listen to, which you can do over on our GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Take a look at our Shacknews YouTube channel for exclusive gameplay and reviews.