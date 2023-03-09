Any Data Port in a Storm, Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2 Finish Any Data Port in a Storm to claim the Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst, which turns the Auto Rifle into a Strand weapon.

The launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall added a new Exotic catalyst quest called Any Data Port in a Storm. Completing this quest rewards the Quicksilver Storm catalyst which once Masterworked, turns the Auto Rifle into a Strand-type weapon. Here are the steps to complete the quest and exactly what the Quicksilver Storm catalyst adds to the gun.

Any Data Port in a Storm – Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst

For those who own Quicksilver Storm, upon booting up Destiny 2: Lightfall an Exotic catalyst quest will be waiting at the holoprojector near Nimbus in Neomuna. This will take up a quest slot, so make sure you’ve got room. Once in your inventory, get Quicksilver Storm equipped and start working.

Step 1: Defeat enemies on Neomuna with Auto Rifles, Grenades & Grenade Launchers



Source: Shacknews

This first step requires you to gather data by defeating foes on Neomuna. This is done by using Auto Rifles, Grenades, and Grenade Launchers. The step notes that additional progress is made by getting rapid defeats using a Grenade Launcher. You don’t have to use Quicksilver Storm here, but it could be worth it so you get a feel for the gun.

Step 2: Visit Banshee-44



Source: Shacknews

Go to the Tower and chat with the Gunsmith, Banshee-44. He’ll direct you to the final step.

Step 3: Defeat enemies on Neomuna using Quicksilver Storm’s Grenade



Source: Shacknews

You must use Quicksilver Storm for this step. Defeat 50 enemies on Neomuna using the gun’s alternative fire, which is an underslung grenade launcher. The weapon can hold a maximum of three charges, which is accrued by landing multiple micro-rockets. Hold the reload button to change to the grenade launcher – you’ll see the reticle and ammo type change.

Try and kill groups of enemies with one grenade, this will cut down on the time it takes to complete this step. Aim for groups of low-level foes, like red bar Vex and Cabal. You can tap reload while the grenade is firing to quickly load the next one.

Basically, every few rounds that hit a target will cause the gun to automatically fire a homing micro-rocket. Multiple micro-rocket hits will load one grenade. Switch to the grenade launcher by holding reload.

When this step is done, you’ll have unlocked the Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst. You’ll now need to get 700 kills with the gun to Masterwork it.

Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst effect



Source: Shacknews

Once Masterworked, the Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst adds a new perk to the gun.

Nano-entanglement: This weapon’s damage type becomes Strand. Final blows with grenades from this weapon create Tangles.

While this does mean that Quicksilver Storm loses its Kinetic weapon buff, it allows the gun to tap into various Strand-based builds. It even provides another way to generate Tangles. Strand Titans rejoice, as you’ll have yet another means of protecting your allies with Woven Mail.

The Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst tweaks the gun, providing it greater synergy with Strand builds. All you need to do is complete the Any Data Port in a Storm quest and it’s yours. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help and our All Exotic Catalysts guide for other ways to empower your Exotic weapons.