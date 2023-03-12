Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - March 12, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you're having a wonderful Sunday. Let's wrap up the day by watching Simon tackle another difficult puzzle. This one takes him a little over an hour, so strap in!

Structure Engineer discusses city questions

Planning out a city and removing buildings sounds like a big job. Glad they know how to do it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses some JWST findings

That telescope is really shaking up our understanding of the universe. I'm totally here for it.

Pedro Pascal eats spicy wings

The internet daddy is here to talk and eat spicy wings. This bloke is just incredible as Joel in The Last of Us TV series.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message

Spread love, not hate.

King of the Hill screen

I love this episode. Seeing the Texans panic at the slightest sign of snow is always hilarious.

Climate scientists and David Attenborough talk about our existence

Take care of our only home.

Some Bloodborne landscapes for you to enjoy

Nothing unusual about them.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's cat Rad having a sleep

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

