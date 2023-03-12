Weekend Discussion - March 12, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you're having a wonderful Sunday. Let's wrap up the day by watching Simon tackle another difficult puzzle. This one takes him a little over an hour, so strap in!

Structure Engineer discusses city questions

Planning out a city and removing buildings sounds like a big job. Glad they know how to do it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses some JWST findings

That telescope is really shaking up our understanding of the universe. I'm totally here for it.

Pedro Pascal eats spicy wings

The internet daddy is here to talk and eat spicy wings. This bloke is just incredible as Joel in The Last of Us TV series.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message

This is my message to anyone who has chosen the path of hate. Please listen. pic.twitter.com/P0VCDqPeb6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 6, 2023

Spread love, not hate.

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/VSJIp4HZLs — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 9, 2023

I love this episode. Seeing the Texans panic at the slightest sign of snow is always hilarious.

Climate scientists and David Attenborough talk about our existence

How can David Attenborough say this but the media talks more about the royals? It’s a form of manslaughter to not fully inform the public about this pic.twitter.com/szmrlmmzQy — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) March 4, 2023

Take care of our only home.

Some Bloodborne landscapes for you to enjoy

Am I supposed to see something other than some cool landscapes and The Hunter..? https://t.co/HLQYpyDMvQ — SkeleMann 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SkeleMann) March 8, 2023

Nothing unusual about them.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.