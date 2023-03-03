Meta drops price on Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR HMDs Meta claims the goal of the price drops on its Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets is to 'create hardware that's affordable for as many people as possible.'

There’s a substantial price reduction coming to a number of Meta VR HMDs this season. The company has announced that it will be reducing the prices of models of the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. The company has said that this is part of its goal to make both professional and consumer VR products more accessible to all customers and the new prices will go into effect next week.

Meta announced the price reductions in to its Quest products via a press release on its website on March 3, 2023. Starting soon, the 256GB storage model of the Meta Quest 2 will have its price reduced from $499.99 down to $429.99 USD. The 128GB version of the Quest 2’s price will not change for the time being. Meanwhile, the most substantial decrease comes to the Meta Quest Pro, which is having its retail price reduced from $1,499.99 to $999.99 USD. These prices are said to be going into effect on March 5, 2023.

The Meta Quest 2 256GB model will be reduced in price to $429.99 USD while the Quest Pro is reduced to $999.99.

Source: Meta

The Quest 2 has been the flagship product of Meta’s major VR efforts, bringing consumer VR without connected cables or need of a console or PC to everyday users. We enjoyed the product in our Shacknews review, but felt it was hampered by Meta policies, such as the need for a Meta account to access features of the headset. Meanwhile, the Quest Pro was revealed at Meta Connect 2022 and launched in October 2022, but came with an intense price tag of $1500 USD. The headset’s reduction could be seen as a way to help entice businesses and professionals to go in on Meta’s high end HMD while the Quest 2 is positioned to better compete with the recently launched PS VR2.

Either way, it looks like if you’re looking to go after one of Meta’s VR products, the prices might be more appealing when they go into effect next week. Stay tuned for more Meta Quest and VR news right here at Shacknews.