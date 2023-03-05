Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - March 5, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, which means we get to enjoy Simon solving a fiendish sudoku puzzle. Today's puzzle is one by the maniacal Phistomefel.

Dunkey's most anticipated games of 2023

Another year, another round of excellent video games to look forward to.

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again

Can you survive in a 1-tile wide home in the original Sims game?

Jenna Ortega eats hot wings

How good was Wednesday? I can't wait to see more from Ortega.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Bloodborne figurines

How good is this Micolash figurine? Man, Bloodborne was awesome.

A thread about clues in the Elden Ring DLC announcement image

Soulsborne fans will go to great lengths to find connections.

The Orb

Watch it roll. What space slide on by.

King of the Hill

I can't wait to see brand new episodes of King of the Hill. When do you reckon it's coming out?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a photo of my cat Wednesday to brighten your night. Yep, she's named after Wednesday Addams herself! Want to see more cute pet pictures and support Shacknews? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android!

Sam's cat Wednesday sitting on a chair

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola