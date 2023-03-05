Weekend Discussion - March 5, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, which means we get to enjoy Simon solving a fiendish sudoku puzzle. Today's puzzle is one by the maniacal Phistomefel.

Dunkey's most anticipated games of 2023

Another year, another round of excellent video games to look forward to.

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again

Can you survive in a 1-tile wide home in the original Sims game?

Jenna Ortega eats hot wings

How good was Wednesday? I can't wait to see more from Ortega.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Bloodborne figurines

How good is this Micolash figurine? Man, Bloodborne was awesome.

A thread about clues in the Elden Ring DLC announcement image

Some cool Elden Ring observations we talked about today! A thread! pic.twitter.com/GqUepa6iNX — QUELAAG ❁ (@xIngenue) March 1, 2023

Soulsborne fans will go to great lengths to find connections.

The Orb

Watch it roll. What space slide on by.

King of the Hill

pic.twitter.com/PlQnV3ASKb — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 24, 2023

I can't wait to see brand new episodes of King of the Hill. When do you reckon it's coming out?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

