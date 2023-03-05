Weekend Discussion - March 5, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday, which means we get to enjoy Simon solving a fiendish sudoku puzzle. Today's puzzle is one by the maniacal Phistomefel.
Dunkey's most anticipated games of 2023
Another year, another round of excellent video games to look forward to.
Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again
Can you survive in a 1-tile wide home in the original Sims game?
Jenna Ortega eats hot wings
How good was Wednesday? I can't wait to see more from Ortega.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Bloodborne figurines
Finally started painting my boi Micolash— Imryll (comm-closed) (@YharnamWorkshop) March 1, 2023
WIP
🐙🐙🐙#bloodborne #micolash #fanart pic.twitter.com/dry4lz8PKt
How good is this Micolash figurine? Man, Bloodborne was awesome.
A thread about clues in the Elden Ring DLC announcement image
Some cool Elden Ring observations we talked about today! A thread! pic.twitter.com/GqUepa6iNX— QUELAAG ❁ (@xIngenue) March 1, 2023
Soulsborne fans will go to great lengths to find connections.
The Orb
February 25, 2023
Watch it roll. What space slide on by.
King of the Hill
February 24, 2023
I can't wait to see brand new episodes of King of the Hill. When do you reckon it's coming out?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Watch the World Burn - Falling in Reverse
- 11 Dreams - Mercenary
- Army of the Sun - Roadrunner United
- Save Our Selves (The Warning) - The Blackout
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- The Lightfall campaign is the low point for Destiny 2 storytelling
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review: The hero we deserve
- Street Fighter 6 interview: The future, the community, and the return to Xbox
- Blooming Business: Casino puts fun twists on business tycoon management
Here's a photo of my cat Wednesday to brighten your night. Yep, she's named after Wednesday Addams herself!
