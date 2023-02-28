Miyamoto believes Nintendo's core philosophies will remain same without him With the beloved Shigeru Miyamoto reaching 70 years of age, he shared some thoughts on the possibility of a Nintendo without him.

It’s a bizarre thought to consider the future of a Nintendo without legendary developer Shigeru Miyamoto. He has been practically synonymous with the company since he helped to create Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong in the early 1980s. However, he’s also reached the age of 70 as of November 2022. The possibility of retirement may very well be in consideration, but where does that leave Nintendo? Miyamoto doesn’t seem concerned about that. In a recent interview, he shared belief that Nintendo has built a strong ecosystem that will keep its core philosophies intact even after his time there is done.

Shigeru Miyamoto shared this belief in a recent interview with NPR. There, the Mario creator and director spoke to what comes if he’s retired and done with work at the company. Simply put, Miyamoto has faith in what the modern Nintendo has built and believes in the team that has come together over the years.

“I really feel like it’s not going to change,” he said. “It’s probably going to be the same. There’s, you know, people on the executive team, creators within the company and also people who create Mario, they all have this sense of what it means to be Nintendo.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the latest thing to use the popular Nintendo star, and Miyamoto has been involved in much of the marketing for the film and the recently opened Super Nintendo World theme park.

Source: Nintendo

Miyamoto went on to say that the current Nintendo has strong core principles that go beyond any one person or handful of people. New ideas may come, but they won’t drastically change what Nintendo is or how developers work there.

It’s not like there’s a lot of different opinions that go back and forth. Everyone has an understanding, this kind of shared understanding, of what it is to be Nintendo. And so even when there’s new ideas that come up, there’s always the fact that it’s a new idea, but also the fact that, is it a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo or not? And I think that’s something that, you know – we have this incredible shared vision, almost a little scary shared vision, about this. So I think… it’s not going to change.

It's some pretty strong convictions from the Nintendo creator, but something that can be seen as in-line with what many have shared about the company for decades. Nintendo is generally well-known to march to its own drum and move by its own strict principles, for better and for worse. Miyamoto even shared recently that the team won’t just announce a Mario game to announce a Mario game, even with the movie coming shortly.

“When we get to a time where we can share information, we'll certainly do so,” Miyamoto told IGN.

We don’t expect Shigeru Miyamoto to leave Nintendo anytime soon, but it seems that when that day comes, the Mario creator is confident that the company is in good hands.